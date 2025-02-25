Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary turns heads in Kate Middleton's favourite brand
Subscribe
Queen Mary turns heads in Kate Middleton's favourite brand
Queen Mary wearing grey coat, pink blouse and pink earrings© Shutterstock

Queen Mary turns heads in Princess Kate's favourite brand

The Danish queen looked chic at an awards ceremony in Copenhagen

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary was the picture of elegance as she attended a special awards ceremony in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The Danish royal, 53, presented the Ministry of Education and Research's EliteForsk awards 2025 at the Black Diamond in the capital.

Mary put her transitional wardrobe to work in repeat pieces by British fashion labels, The Fold, and the Princess of Wales's favourite designer, Alexander McQueen.

The mother-of-four looked chic in a rosy-pink blouse from The Fold, which featured long sleeves and a wrap-style front.

She teamed it with a burgundy fluted asymmetric skirt from Alexander McQueen and matching suede boots.

Queen Mary wearing pink blouse and burgundy skirt© Getty
Mary looked chic in the rose-pink and burgundy ensemble

The Princess of Wales's iconic satin and lace wedding dress was designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, and she has turned to the creative director to create looks for some of her biggest moments of her royal life.

Princess Kate walking into Westminster Abbey on her wedding day© Getty
Kate's iconic wedding dress

The fashion designer left McQueen after 13 years in September 2024, to become creative director for French fashion house, Givenchy.

The similarities between Mary and Kate have often been noticed, including their work interests in the early years sector.

Kate Middleton standing alongside Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark wearing a grey double breasted coat and a black top handle bag © Getty
Kate with Mary in Copenhagen in 2022

They also have similar taste in fashion, with the royal women also favouring pieces by Emilia Wickstead, Erdem and Jenny Packham.

Mary accessorised her ensemble for her outing on Tuesday with custom rose-quartz earrings from Dulong Fine Jewelry.

She was joined by Denmark's Minister of Education and Research, Christina Egelund, to hand out the EliteForsk prizes.

Queen Mary holding a bouquet next to a young girl© Shutterstock
Queen Mary with minister Christina Egelund

The five award receipients, who are all affiliated with Danish universities and carry out research at the top level, are Professor Andreas Hougaard Laustsen-Kiel, Professor Cecilia Ramlau-Hansen, Professor Ingvild Bode, Professor Albert Schliesser and Professor Morten Mattrup.

The research fields of the award recipients range from military decision-making processes to snake venom and fertility to quantum physics and glass technology.

WATCH: Queen Mary's greatest looks

Mary's engagement comes after she and her husband, King Frederik, attended a service at Holmen Church in Copenhagen to commemorate the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

King Frederik and Queen Mary at the church service© Shutterstock
King Frederik and Queen Mary at the church service

The Queen was dressed respectfully in a black ensemble with a grey overcoat.

On Friday, Frederik and Mary will host a special arts and culture reception at Christiansborg Palace.

Listen to the latest episode

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More