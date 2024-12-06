Queen Mary is a glittering vision in new tiara and dramatic gown

Queen Mary was a regal vision on Friday evening as she arrived at Christiansborg Palace for a banquet to honour the state visit of Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was seen at the royal residence wearing the new Rose Stone tiara, she has just helped to redesign from jewels from the Danish royal family's collection.

Mary is the latest Danish royal to continue the tradition of reshaping crown jewels to suit the times, with the diamonds dating back to the 1840s and now set in a bandeau headpiece.

WATCH: Queen Mary transforms diamond necklace into dazzling tiara

© Alamy Queen Mary sported a gown first worn in 2017 The Australian-born Danish royal wowed in a black embellished gown with a dramatic split at the back - first worn for a gala dinner in 2017. She wore her brunette locks up in a low chignon and accessorised with a pair of floral-shaped diamond drop earrings.

© Alamy The Danish royals hosted the banquet at Christiansborg Palace The rose cut diamonds were worn by Queen Lovisa of Denmark in their original form as a belt in 1911, but Mary has transformed them into a modern and timeless tiara.

© Getty The couple with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Earlier in the day, Queen Mary was seen wearing a dark green A-line style coat over a grey pleated dress, with a matching floral headband, as she and Frederik officially welcomed the President.

Queen Mary's last tiara outing © Shutterstock King Frederik, Queen Mary during the State Banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen Prior to the Egyptian state visit, Mary was seen wearing a shining tiara in October to attend the banquet at Christiansborg Palace, where the royal couple hosted the Icelandic President and her husband on their State Visit to Denmark.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary wowed in the reworked gown The mother of four stunned in the Pearl Poire tiara which was perched atop her elegant updo to complement her midnight blue Jesper Hovring gown. The stunning headpiece was crafted from silver mixed with gold and features white diamonds that frame 18 large pear-shaped pearls.

© Shutterstock Mary was seated between President Halla Tomasdottir and her husband Bjorn Skulason It has been in the possession of the Danish royal family since 1923 and is estimated to be worth a staggering £8 million.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary tried the Rose Stone Tiara on for size Her spellbinding jewels didn't stop there as Mary wore an incredible diamond necklace which featured an Instagram video earlier this week as she transformed the twinkling diadem into the reimagined Rose Stone Tiara.

© Getty Queen Mary of Denmark and Queen Silvia of Sweden both wore glistening diadems Prior to this, Mary attended a state banquet in a royal tiara held at Stockholm Palace during her and Frederik's state visit to Sweden. DISCOVER: Queen Mary delights in waist-defining 18-year old coat and longest curls The royal was breathtaking the Danish Ruby Parure, the ethereal quality of which perfectly suited her Jesper Hovring gold gown with climbing burgundy embroidery.