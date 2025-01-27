Princess Charlene copies Princess Kate in sculpted silhouette-skimming outfit

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 47, channelled effortless elegance as she joined her family at The Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote on Sunday, an annual celebration in Monaco that honours Sainte Dévote, the patron saint of the Principality.

Princess Charlene's outfit in detail

The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, 66, took style notes from the Princess of Wales' immaculate winter wardrobe, opting to wear a waist-cinching burgundy coat that sculpted her silhouette and statuesque frame.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a burgundy coat to attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote

Maroon is one of Kate's most worn colours during the winter months, turning to the colour most frequently when the occasion calls for diplomatic dressing.

© Getty The Princess of Wales often opts for burgundy coats for official royal engagements

The South African-born royal, who was joined by her husband and their two children; twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, nine, elevated her look with a black polo-neck jumper and leather gloves.

Completing her regal elegance, the mother-of-two slipped into leather knee-high boots, twinning with her lookalike daughter who wore the same.

© Getty Princess Charlene added gold hoop earrings to her ensemble

Princess Charlene has been experimenting with hairstyles ever since she decided to depart from her signature icy blonde pixie cut. In the months since she switched up her look, royal fans have been delighted to see her varied beauty looks, from brunette bombshell to honey-blonde bob.

Growing her hair out has allowed the former Olympic swimmer to wear her hair in elegant up-dos, of which she chose a balletic French pleat to step out in Monaco this weekend.

A family affair in Monaco

The Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote celebration includes a boat burning ceremony, a procession, and a mass. According to the Monaco Tribune, since 1874, tradition has dictated that every year on 26 January, in the evening, a boat is burnt at the stake in the presence of the Sovereign and the Princely family, as well as those living in the Principality.

The Princely family wasted no time in getting involved in the festivities, with Charlene, Albert, Jacques, and Gabriella photographed stoking the fire to set a boat surrounded by olive branches alight.

© Getty Princess Charlene and her family took part in the burning of the boat during the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote

The family outing comes just days after Princess Charlene celebrated her 47th birthday, which proved to be a low-key occasion for the royal mother-of-two.

Her birthday fell one day after she joined her husband at the funeral of Didier Guillaume, former French minister and head of the Monegasque government.

© Getty Princess Charlene attended the funeral, looking poised and beautiful as she wore her hair in an elegant updo

The royal chose a suitably tasteful outfit, opting for a black pencil-cut dress with a crew neckline. Charlene also carried a black box bag and wore a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Her husband, meanwhile, paid his respects in a smart navy coat and slate grey suit trousers.