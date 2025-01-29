Princess Charlene rocks icy blonde pixie cut on front row at Paris Fashion Week

At Fashion Week, snooping on the elite few who have managed to secure a seat on the coveted Front Row is often just as thrilling as spectating the runway.

Few are a dead cert for the most desirable seat in the fashion industry; Anna Wintour, who famously sat next to the late Queen Elizabeth II at a show by Richard Quinn, is possibly one of the only faces in fashion who can guarantee the privilege. Princess Charlene of Monaco, however, comes close second.

The South African-born royal, who has embraced a close relationship with several luxury designers ever since she emerged in the royal spotlight, is a regular at Paris Fashion Week.

Princess Charlene attends Paris Fashion Week © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco oozed luxury elegance at the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 Gracing the front row of the Akris Womenswear S/S23 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, the glamorous Princess showcased her penchant for immaculate tailoring in a sculpted navy co-ord.

Fashion Royalty! 10 times royals graced the front row at Fashion Week Channelling a luxury workwear aesthetic, the wife of Prince Albert opted for pleated suit trousers paired with a structured button-down jacket, both in a regal navy blue hue. In keeping with her monochrome dressing, the Monegasque royal added suede navy-heeled pumps and a patent leather clutch bag.

© Getty Images The Princess rocked a navy manicure to match her Akris ensemble Staying loyal to her navy ensemble, the mother-of-two completed her look with a pristine navy manicure. Arguably the most striking element of Princess Charlene's Fashion Week aesthetic, however, was her icy blonde pixie cut - a hairstyle she rocked for several years before adopting her softer, golden honey-hued bob she wears today. The ashy platinum crop was given volume in the front to add dimension to her delicate haircut, accentuating her beautiful facial features and glittering diamond stud earrings.

Princess Charlene's Fashion Week wardrobe © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives at the Akris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 It's not the first time the fashionable royal has showcased sartorial splendour on the front row, earning her place in the most desirable seat at Fashion Week.

© WireImage Princess Charlene sat next to Bernard Arnault In the same year, Princess Charlene dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton to attend the French fashion house's Womenswear S/S23 show. Affirming her reputation as one of royalty's most fashionable ladies, the Princess sat next to Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company.

© Shutterstock Charlene sat front row for the Armani SS09 Haute-Couture collection show Rewind to 2017, when the mother-of-two was a guest on the front row of Versace's Spring/Summer 18 show at Milan Fashion Week. Princess Charlene rocked a seriously daring cut-out midi dress dripping in crystals and sported her signature platinum blonde pixie cut. The royal, then in her thirties, looked phenomenal in the glitzy number which showed off her toned midriff.