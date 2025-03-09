Princess Beatrice is a royal cool girl in funky flared leggings and flowing red hair

Princess Eugenie shared an uplifting post dedicated to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Beatrice, to mark International Women's Day on Saturday, 8 March.

The mother-of-two, who shares sons August and Ernest with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, shared a series of photographs to mark the empowering occasion.

"Happy International Women's Day to all women out there. So much admiration for my dear mum and sister who guide me through life," Eugenie began.

"And as a mum of boys, I am celebrating women bringing up boys to know how special this day and every day with women in it is."

© Instagram The mother-daughter trio share a very close relationship

In one photograph, the mother-daughter trio hugged beneath a tree laden with vibrant red leaves - and we couldn't help but notice Princess Beatrice's cool-girl choice of outfit.

The York royal, who is also a mother of two, rocked flared yoga leggings and an oversized black sweatshirt for her autumnal walk, looking as if she had just stepped out of a Pilates class.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice rocked flared leggings while Princess Eugenie sported jeans

Princess Beatrice's flowing auburn hair was worn down in loose waves, while she opted for a fresh-faced, makeup-free beauty glow.

Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, looked cool and casual in relaxed 'boyfriend' jeans and a burgundy hoodie, whilst Sarah, the Duchess of York, opted for elegance in a ruffled tiered skirt and navy cardigan.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal style

A glimpse into the royal's private life proves the York sisters are just like any normal family, strolling around in nature wearing sweatpants and relaxed jeans.

Within the post, Princess Eugenie also shared a photograph from the royal sisters' visit to the Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green, East London in September last year - and gave royal fans a reminder of their immaculate dressing when in the spotlight.

© Theo Wood Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie looked radiant last summer

Dressed in polka dots, the royal stunned in a Zimmermann 'Grape Polka Dots Maxi Dress' and Dune 'Hopeful' flats.

Meanwhile, Beatrice oozed elegance in the 'Enya' midi dress from Erdem - which was a new addition to her wardrobe at the time. The floaty number featured a puffball-style skirt with long sleeves and a tailored waistline.

The royal teamed the navy and white floral number was teamed with the most classic of flats - the 'Ballet Flats in Black Calfskin Grosgrain' from Chanel.



