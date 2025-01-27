Zara Tindall's £695 foxy winter coat is anything but boring

Zara Tindall made our weekend when she rocked up to check out the Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday.
The 42-year-old braved the chill in a fabulous new look that really is the epitome of stylish winter dressing. Prince William's cousin was snapped wearing some seriously fine labels - a new bag by Fairfax and Favor, known as the 'Loxley Crossbody Bag in Conker Croc' a pair of Hollywood style shades by MONC Eyewear, a pair of knee-high boots, also by Fairfax and Favor and the most fabulous coat by L.K.Bennett which, although it was a past-season by, had a very apt name!
Known as the 'Lottie Black And White Prince Of Wales Check Coat,' it cost £695 at the time of sale.
It's interesting that it nods to her cousin's royal title, right? The timeless style featured a heritage print in the form of a white and black houndstooth check fabric.
The single-breasted, A-line style was topped with chic gold coin buttons, and our favourite feature was that it was finished with a faux fur collar and cuffs in chocolate brown.
So fabulous!
Coats like this always pack a powerful punch and make a true style statement.
Zara also wore a truly fabulous headband, too. The wife of Mike Tindall opted for a striking ruffled headband from Camilla Rose Millinery. Costing a cool £195, the brand's 'Tousle' headband was in the shade 'Mole' and really gave her look a fabulous kick.
Kate's statement coat
The Princess of Wales also loves her coats from L.K.Bennett!
Back in 2022, Kate and Prince William visited Wales and the mother-of-three looked sublime wearing an all-black ensemble, which she jazzed up with a stunning red coat from the British brand.
The £599 outerwear staple featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets. Still available now, the garment's style is known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Kate has always loved L.K.Bennett - she quite literally stepped out in the brand's 'Sledge high heel pumps' in 2011, and they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014. The shoes hit headlines when Kate wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012; and took them off as a mark of respect before she entered. Since then, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has worn a variety of high heels from the luxury high street brand and also has carried several clutch bags, and sported dresses, too.