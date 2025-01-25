Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall looks incredible in silhouette-cinching coat and killer boots
Zara Tindall side on in khaki coat and blue headband© Getty

Zara Tindall turns heads in silhouette-sculpting coat and killer boots

Prince William's cousin looked so stylish at Cheltenham Racecourse  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall oozed luxury on Saturday as she stepped out for Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Prince William's cousin, 42, was seen wearing a gorgeous black and white checked wool coat with structured shoulders and a belted waistline for a cinched look. 

Zara Tindall in coat walking with woman© Max Mumby

The crowning glory of her fabulous outerwear was not only its statement gold buttons but the brown faux fur collar and cuffs. Princess Anne's daughter teamed the statement piece with a chic Fairfax and Favor 'Loxley' croc print crossbody bag in the 'Conker' shade.

Zara in coat, sunglasses and a heaband© Max Mumby

This matched her sumptuous brown leather gloves and killer knee-high boots which appeared to be the 'Regina' style from Fairfax & Favor. Rounding off Zara's look was a number of other accessories.

She chose a pair of gold hoop earrings, as well as a pair of light brown sunglasses and a velvet ruched headband in a deep burnt orange shade. Her blonde locks were swept into an understated updo while her minimal makeup look allowed her outfit to do the talking.

Zara Tindall in houndstooth coat and hat© PA Images via Getty Images

Zara's stylish coat

It isn't the first time the royal has worn the 'Lottie' coat from L.K.Bennett for a day at Cheltenham. On New Year's Day 2024, she paired the statement garment with a brown fascinator and a black quilted bag.

Zara Phillips and Dolly Maude walk in coats and hats© Getty

The mother of three has made a habit of wearing faux fur-adorned garments to the races. In 2017, she opted for a brown number with statement buttons down the front. It was paired with an unusual asymmetrical hat that looked straight from the noughties.

Zara Phillips in grey fur coat © Getty

She swapped her boots for platformed heels in 2012 when she chose a grey furry coat to match her bejewelled fascinator.

Zara Tindall walking in navy suit© Getty

Zara's races uniform switch-up

She was last spotted at Cheltenham Racecourse on New Year's Day this year where she surprised royal fans by omitting a coat from her look altogether.

Zara wore a Veronica Beard navy pinstripe suit which was paired with a burgundy roll-neck jumper to match her velvet headband.

