Princess Anne channels her wild side with funky fringed boots and cherry handbag

Princess Anne looked radiant in red to step out at Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, braving the rain in a vivid scarlet coat.

The Princess Royal, who is an accomplished equestrian, was all smiles as she arrived at the racecourse with her daughter, Zara Tindall, in tow.

While a whole host of royals and famous faces have been among the punters at Cheltenham, including Queen Camilla and her children, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, it marks the first day Princess Anne has attended.

© Getty The Princess Royal arrives on day three of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

Showcasing her fun yet refined personal style, the Princess wrapped up warm in a structured red coat, sliding into black suede boots elevated with funky fringing. It's not the first time the mother-of-two has sported the striking fringed boots.

© Getty The Princess chose a cherry red handbag and fringed boots for the occasion

In February of last year, Princess Anne wore her boots with a long navy coat and punchy purple scarf, while a trip to Manchester the same week saw her wear the boots with a camel trench coat, proving they are a truly versatile item in her wardrobe.

Princess Anne's sentimental accessories

The royal also accessorised her luxe red coat with a faux fur hat, pair of black leather gloves and a cherry-red leather handbag, adding a pair of pearl stud earrings to complete her race-day look.

Leslie Field, the author of The Queen's Jewels, previously told PEOPLE: "Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years - there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls.

Anne often emulates the Queen's style through her jewellery choices, adorning pearl earrings or a trio of string pearls around her neck for many engagements.

© Getty Anne accessorised with a gold horse brooch

The royal is rarely seen without a brooch either, a staple in her jewellery collection and timeless accessory tied to royal tradition.

Anne fastened a simple gold horse brooch beneath the collar of her berry-red coat - and it's not the first time she's worn the piece.

The Princess Royal, who is renowned for her frugal fashion sense, appears to have owned the brooch since the 1980s and has regularly worn the accessory for the races, including Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot.