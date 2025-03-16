Princess Kate avoids awkward moment with genius move to dispel tension

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the crowd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, making a surprise appearance to cheer on England and Wales in their final Six Nations match.

Looking elegant as ever, Kate wore a bespoke navy coat by Alexander McQueen, one of her most trusted British designers. The Princess' wedding dress was memorably designed by Sarah Burton for the luxury brand, which has become one of the royal's most worn designers since she became Prince William's bride.

The Princess of Wales paired her silhouette-skimming coat with a pair of black suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, elevating her ensemble with a smart 'Love Letter Top Handle Bag' designed by Grace Hang.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales looked smart in a navy coat

The mother-of-three's tumbling brunette curls were coiled in their usual, bouncy waves, whilst Kate opted for a fresh and bright beauty glow for the sporty occasion.

Kate and William's friendly rivalry

The surprise appearance from the Prince and Princess of Wales was one which no doubt incited a healthy dose of rivalry between the royal pair. Prince William, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), was proudly cheering on Wales, whilst Princess Catherine, who is patron of England Rugby, was cheering on the Red Roses.

Kate narrowly avoided a potentially awkward moment of tension, however, by wearing a diplomatic accessory that subtly signified her support for both sides.

Whilst the royal was understandably thrilled by England's win, being the Princess of Wales, Kate needed to also show support for the Welsh team. She did so by wearing an 'England & Wales Friendship' pin on the lapel of her collar.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales wore a brooch depicting the flags of England and Wales

The brooch, which depicts the English and Welsh flags crossed over each other, is typically worn by people to show their dual nationality, or to show the support for both nations.

© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock Kate and William took their seats in Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday

HELLO! previously spoke to royal style expert, Miranda Holder, who explained further the Princess of Wales' expert dressing ."She manages to tread that awkward line between fashion and the restrictive etiquette limitations of the working royal perfectly - and all this makes utterly compelling viewing, keeping us hooked," Miranda explained.

With the royal's future royal role hanging in the pipeline, the Princess is constantly aware of her royal duties - coupled with the need to always remain neutral and diplomatic.

"She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen," adds Miranda.