Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton narrowly avoids awkward moment with genius move to dispel tension
Subscribe
Kate Middleton narrowly avoids awkward moment with genius move to dispel tension
Kate wore the earrings to the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel on June 17, 2019© UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Kate avoids awkward moment with genius move to dispel tension

The Princess of Wales proved her penchant for expert dressing by wearing a single accessory

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the crowd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, making a surprise appearance to cheer on England and Wales in their final Six Nations match.

Looking elegant as ever, Kate wore a bespoke navy coat by Alexander McQueen, one of her most trusted British designers. The Princess' wedding dress was memorably designed by Sarah Burton for the luxury brand, which has become one of the royal's most worn designers since she became Prince William's bride.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: See the royals getting wild at the rugby

The Princess of Wales paired her silhouette-skimming coat with a pair of black suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, elevating her ensemble with a smart 'Love Letter Top Handle Bag' designed by Grace Hang. 

William, Prince of Wales along with Catherine, Princess of Wales walk down the tunnel at the Principality Stadium after the Wales v England match Wales v England, Guinness Mens Six Nations© Shutterstock
The Princess of Wales looked smart in a navy coat

The mother-of-three's tumbling brunette curls were coiled in their usual, bouncy waves, whilst Kate opted for a fresh and bright beauty glow for the sporty occasion. 

Kate and William's friendly rivalry

The surprise appearance from the Prince and Princess of Wales was one which no doubt incited a healthy dose of rivalry between the royal pair. Prince William, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), was proudly cheering on Wales, whilst Princess Catherine, who is patron of England Rugby, was cheering on the Red Roses.

Kate narrowly avoided a potentially awkward moment of tension, however, by wearing a diplomatic accessory that subtly signified her support for both sides. 

Whilst the royal was understandably thrilled by England's win, being the Princess of Wales, Kate needed to also show support for the Welsh team. She did so by wearing an 'England & Wales Friendship' pin on the lapel of her collar.

Editorial Use Only. No book use.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gareth Everett/Huw Evans/Shutterstock (15204800ah)Wales v England, Guinness Mens Six Nations - 15 Mar 2025William, Prince of Wales along with Catherine, Princess of Wales meet injured players and their families at the Wales v England Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff© Shutterstock
The Princess of Wales wore a brooch depicting the flags of England and Wales

The brooch, which depicts the English and Welsh flags crossed over each other, is typically worn by people to show their dual nationality, or to show the support for both nations. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William taking their seats© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock
Kate and William took their seats in Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday

HELLO! previously spoke to royal style expert, Miranda Holder, who explained further the Princess of Wales' expert dressing ."She manages to tread that awkward line between fashion and the restrictive etiquette limitations of the working royal perfectly - and all this makes utterly compelling viewing, keeping us hooked," Miranda explained. 

With the royal's future royal role hanging in the pipeline, the Princess is constantly aware of her royal duties - coupled with the need to always remain neutral and diplomatic. 

"She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen," adds Miranda.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More