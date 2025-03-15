Princess Kate looks so stylish in gorgeous coach as she joins Prince William at the rugby

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the rugby on Saturday! Joining her husband Prince William, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), the pair attended the Wales vs England Six Nations Match, which was held at the Principality Stadium.

Looking as radiant and glowing as ever, Kate made sure to brave the chilly Welsh weather in a stylish black coat. The glam mother-of-three wore the gorgeous piece as she met with injured players ahead of the match, before wearing it in the stands alongside her husband.

Her glossy hair was styled in her signature waves, and she opted for some dewy and bright makeup to cheer on England.

Kate the stylish spectator

One of the most memorable times Kate watched a big sporting match was back in 2021. The royal put in a surprise appearance at Wembley stadium alongside William and their eldest son Prince George, to show support for the England team as they faced Germany in the nail-biting Euro 2020 game.

Wearing patriotic red, the mother-of-three sported a statement red blazer with gold button detailing from high street mecca Zara.

The Princess wore her Zara blazer to watch the Euros at Wembley

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Kate sported black trousers and a plain white vest top, letting her eye-catching blazer take centre stage. She accessorised with a stunning pair of Simone Rocha pearl earrings.

William opted to wear a suit - just like his mini-me son, who looked adorable in a matching ensemble.

Kate's busy week

The Princess has had an action-packed week so far! On Monday, she attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, wearing a bold and beautiful ensemble. She opted to wear a red coat dress, adorned with a bow at the nape of the neck, by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Gina Foster.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attended the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service

She also wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker, which she has been spotted in several times before, most notably at the monarch's funeral in September 2022.