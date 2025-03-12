Princess Kate's awkward fashion faux pas that slipped under the radar

The Princess of Wales was a siren in scarlet as she chose to rewear her striking bow-adorned coat dress by Catherine Walker for the Commonwealth Day service this week.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, Kate exuded a regal elegance in her all-red outfit.

The mother-of-three also wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker, which she has been spotted in several times before, most notably at the monarch's funeral in September 2022.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales wore a vibrant red ensemble

The Princess wasn't the only attendee to choose a monochrome outfit, however. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner also arrived wearing head-to-toe red. Looking elegant in a fitting ensemble of aptly-chosen Labour red, the politician's outfit was remarkably similar to Kate's.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day

When two celebrities attend a red carpet event wearing the same outfit, headlines are dominated by the awkward coincidence, but Kate and Angela appeared to embrace the twinning fashion moment.

Handling the awkward fashion faux pas like a Queen, the Princess of Wales was unruffled by Angela's similar outfit, staying loyal to her royal role and acting with poise and grace throughout the ceremony.

Princess Kate's awkward fashion moment

It's not the first time the Princess of Wales has been faced with a fashion faux pas at a high-profile event. In 2022, HELLO! sat down with Shika Bodani, Founder of fashion rental platform Front Row, who revealed a little-known-about secret about the Roland Mouret gown Kate wore to the premiere of Top Gun.

Platforms like Front Row make it possible for regular people to dress like royalty, yet for a fraction of the price. The Princess' unforgettable 'Lamble' gown retails for £2,700, yet it sits in Front Row's archive for a modest £196.

© Getty The Princess of Wales often wears Roland Mouret for poignant moments

"Funnily enough, we actually had a client renting it to wear on the red carpet at the Top Gun premiere," said Shika. "We sent her multiple dresses to choose from and she ended up choosing the Roland Mouret. Can you imagine wearing the same dress at the same time as the Duchess of Cambridge? [Of which she was formerly known].

"You'd instantly be considered a fashion icon. I can't even imagine what Kate was thinking!"