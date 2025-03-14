Princess Kate just schooled us on how to nail Hollywood's hottest fashion trend

WATCH: Meghan Markle's former friend gives honest verdict on Netflix show
It featured a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front.
Kate upcycled the style, adding a huge black bow at the nape of her neck by high street brand, Jigsaw.
The bow trend has been embraced by Hollywood royalty, too. At the Oscars earlier this month, Cynthia Erivo delighted fans in her bombastic, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton velvet gown that was finished with a dramatic bow.
Felicity Jones positively shined at the Academy Awards in her metallic column dress by Armani Privé, which had a bow detail at the waist.
Kim Kardashian went to a pre-Oscar dinner and the former wife of Kanye West paid homage to Claudia Schiffer by rocking a multitude of bows in her hair, just like the blonde beauty did in 1995 at Chanel's AW show.
At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Justin Bieber's beauty mogul wife Hailey sported a black, strapless Saint Laurent gown, accented with a sleek satin bow at the waist. She accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and frosted her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings and two rings crafted from platinum and yellow gold.
Professional stylist Georgie Gray told us why bows are so prevalent right now. She explained: "Bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."
