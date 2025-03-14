Princess Kate just schooled us on how to nail Hollywood's hottest fashion trend

The Princess of Wales looked totally sparkly and gorgeous on Monday afternoon when she stepped out at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, London.

Kate's Commonwealth Day outfit was bold and beautiful; a red coat dress by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Gina Foster.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' coat was finished with a built-in bow

The coat in question was quite the statement style - it came with a built-in bow at the nape of the neck which gave it a seriously feminine look.

Of course, the royal also memorably sported another bow three months ago.

At the Together at Christmas concert in December, Kate's bow-trimmed red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen stole the show.

It featured a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front.

© Shutterstock Kate upcycled the style, adding a huge black bow at the nape of her neck by high street brand, Jigsaw.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The bow trend has been embraced by Hollywood royalty, too. At the Oscars earlier this month, Cynthia Erivo delighted fans in her bombastic, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton velvet gown that was finished with a dramatic bow.



© Getty Images Felicity Jones positively shined at the Academy Awards in her metallic column dress by Armani Privé, which had a bow detail at the waist.



© Variety via Getty Images Kim Kardashian went to a pre-Oscar dinner and the former wife of Kanye West paid homage to Claudia Schiffer by rocking a multitude of bows in her hair, just like the blonde beauty did in 1995 at Chanel's AW show.



© Getty Images At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Justin Bieber's beauty mogul wife Hailey sported a black, strapless Saint Laurent gown, accented with a sleek satin bow at the waist. She accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and frosted her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings and two rings crafted from platinum and yellow gold.

