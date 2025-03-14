Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just schooled us on how to nail Hollywood’s hottest fashion trend
Subscribe
Kate Middleton just schooled us on how to nail Hollywood’s hottest fashion trend
Kate Middleton wears Hollywood fashion trend© Getty

Princess Kate just schooled us on how to nail Hollywood's hottest fashion trend

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis loves a bow

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales looked totally sparkly and gorgeous on Monday afternoon when she stepped out at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, London.

Kate's Commonwealth Day outfit was bold and beautiful; a red coat dress by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Gina Foster.

Kate Middleton attends the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service © Getty
The Princess of Wales' coat was finished with a built-in bow

The coat in question was quite the statement style - it came with a built-in bow at the nape of the neck which gave it a seriously feminine look.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales Sweet Curtsy As Queen Camilla Walks Past Her

Of course, the royal also memorably sported another bow three months ago. 

At the Together at Christmas concert in December, Kate's bow-trimmed red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen stole the show. 

WATCH: Meghan Markle's former friend gives honest verdict on Netflix show

It featured a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front. 

Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey© Shutterstock

Kate upcycled the style, adding a huge black bow at the nape of her neck by high street brand, Jigsaw.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The bow trend has been embraced by Hollywood royalty, too. At the Oscars earlier this month, Cynthia Erivo delighted fans in her bombastic, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton velvet gown that was finished with a dramatic bow.

Media Image© Getty Images

Felicity Jones positively shined at the Academy Awards in her metallic column dress by  Armani Privé, which had a bow detail at the waist.

Kim Kardashian at the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner held at The Polo Lounge on March 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Variety via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian went to a pre-Oscar dinner and the former wife of Kanye West paid homage to Claudia Schiffer by rocking a multitude of bows in her hair, just like the blonde beauty did in 1995 at Chanel's AW show.

Hailey Bieber attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party© Getty Images

At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Justin Bieber's beauty mogul wife Hailey sported a black, strapless Saint Laurent gown, accented with a sleek satin bow at the waist. She accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and frosted her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings and two rings crafted from platinum and yellow gold.  

Ama Lou attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show wearing jeans, a multicoloured cape, white blouse and a velvey bow tie.© Pierre Suu

Professional stylist Georgie Gray told us why bows are so prevalent right now. She explained: "Bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More