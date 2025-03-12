Princess Kate's favourite Princess Diana earrings have missing diamond

The Princess of Wales was spotted sporting a stunning pair of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's earrings on Monday – but did you notice the missing jewel?

Kate, 41, wore a dazzling red ensemble while attending the Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey, accessorising her vibrant outfit with the beautiful pair of Collingwood Pearl Drop earrings.

© Getty Images Kate wore the jewels at Westminster Abbey on Monday

However, the famous earrings were missing a small silver diamond, four of which are featured surrounding the top of an elegant tear-drop-shaped pearl.

The earrings were a gift to Princess Diana from Collingwood Jewellers, a family favourite of the Spencers.

© Getty Images A close up photo of Kate wearing her Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings shows that they have a missing diamond

Diana wore them on countless occasions, including when she famously paired them with her iconic black "revenge dress."

She first wore the glittering jewels in June 1981, a month before her wedding to the then-Prince Charles, at a banquet given at Claridge’s hotel for King Khalid of Saudi Arabia.

She also wore them in July 1981 on her wedding day with her going-away outfit.

© Getty Images It is thought that Princess Diana wore the earrings for the last time as she attended a Gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park on June 29, 1994 in London

Diana was last seen wearing the jewels in 1994, and 23 years later, her daughter-in-law Kate sported the family heirloom at the Spanish State Banquet.

The earrings, as they were for Diana, have since become a staple in Kate's wardrobe and were even featured in her beautiful 40th birthday portraits.

© Getty Images The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore the earrings to the ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commisions's Tyne Cot Cemetery on July 31, 2017 in Ypres, Belgium

As for the missing jewel, it is unclear at what point the diamond disappeared, but back in 2019, when Kate wore them to the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, the diamond was noticeably absent.

The story behind the jewels

According to reports, the glittering pearls were gifted to Diana as a royal wedding present. Reportedly, the family jewellers wanted to gift Diana not only the fabulous earrings but also a matching necklace as part of a set.

However, only the earrings ended up being given to the Princess after royal intervention, as it was thought the set was too extravagant a gift.

Spotted on Kate

As well as the aforementioned occasions, Princess Diana's earrings have been worn by Kate at various significant events, including the Centenary of Passchendaele in 2017, the Annual Festival of Remembrance in 2017, the Queen’s Platinum Wedding Anniversary celebration in 2017, a Diplomatic Reception in 2017, a black-tie dinner in Sweden in 2018, and a reception for the Diplomatic Corps in 2018.