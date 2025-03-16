Princess Anne dusts off 20-year-old coat for glamorous appearance and rocks it like a queen

The Princess Royal was amongst the royal style set at Cheltenham Festival 2025, stepping out on Friday for the Gold Cup Day of the world-famous equestrian event.

Looking elegant in emerald, Princess Anne arrived at the racecourse wearing a smart, double-breasted column coat complete with a navy Mandarin collar and a scarlet red trim.

© Getty Images Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears an emerald green coat on the 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival

The mother-of-two, who was also joined by her daughter, Zara Tindall, braved the cold with navy leather gloves, sliding into a pair of fringed suede boots.

The ever-stylish sister of King Charles added a fur beret atop her raven hair, which was pinned into a neat bun. Princess Anne accessorised with delicate pearl drop earrings, along with her beloved horse brooch, which she often wears at Cheltenham Festival.

© Getty Princess Anne's recycled coat The Princess Royal is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, consistently wearing and re-wearing outfits from her archive, even if it's been decades since she first wore them. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that her striking navy coat was not a new piece for raceday.



© UK Press via Getty Images The streamlined outerwear has been in Princess Anne's wardrobe since at least 2005, when she wore it for the annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham. Despite it being at least 20 years since she first wore the coat in public, the Princess looked just as beautiful in her statement outerwear as she did when she was in her 50s.



© Getty The royals' ethical fashion credentials are one of her greatest sartorial assets. From leading trends with her psychedelic silky skirts of the sixties to being a three-time Vogue cover girl in the 1970s, the Princess has long been a royal trendsetter. Outfit repeating may not seem revolutionary to most of us, but for the royal ladies who have the privilege of dipping their toes into the world's most coveted fashion houses, choosing to repeat a pre-loved outfit is a significant move in favour of fashion circularity.



© Alamy Rosanna Peel, Sustainable Stylist for Green Salon, previously told HELLO!: "It is great to see a woman with style and substance seemingly rejecting the fashion circus. One has the impression that Princess Anne is utterly true to herself which is the hallmark of real style; her strength of personality seems to be reflected in her character and her work ethic rather than being defined by what she wears."

