Princess Eugenie's £985 'headband' causes a royal confusion

How gorgeous did Princess Eugenie look on day two of the Cheltenham Festival?

Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter headed to the famous race event with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as well as her cousin, Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby star, Mike.

© James Whatling Zara and Eugenie looked so chic

The 34-year-old royal was a vision in burgundy, sporting a longline coat in maroon, boots by Penelope Chilvers, and the most stunning burgundy headpiece by Emily London.

© James Whatling Fans loved Eugenie's head gear

Many royal fans loved the headband Eugenie wore, and took to Instagram to shower it with praise. But, the standout style was actually a hat! Costing £985, it's known as the 'Kennedy Pillbox Hat.' It's currently available only in black online, which tells us that this shade was a bespoke design for the royal.

The website says of the classic style: "Exude sophistication with the Kennedy pillbox hat, a luxurious black felt winter hat designed to be elegantly worn at the back of the head.

© James Whatling Eugenie and Zara had a fabulous day

"This chic piece features a tailored silk bow that sits just above the nape of the neck, offering a refined silhouette that embodies timeless elegance."

Eugenie chose to wear her dazzling dress coat by Hobbs, which she has worn many times over the years. A past season buy, it's known as the 'Bianca Maxi Wool Coat' and cost £249 at the time of purchase.

Eugenie's big sister Beatrice wore the same style last year.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore the same Hobbs coat at the Frieze Art Fair last year

The redhead royal was pictured at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 at Regent's Park and concealed her blossoming baby bump with the style. The 36-year-old added a simple black dress, ballet pumps, and looked so chic.

Princess Kate's headband similar moment

The Princess of Wales wore a very similar 'headband' style, back in 2018. For the royals' Christmas Day outing that year, Kate was pictured heading to Church with the royals in Sandringham, wowing in a chic, rich burgundy coat, a red Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and her trusty pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels.

© Pool/Samir Hussein Princess Kate wore a similar headband on Christmas Day in 2018

Her trademark brunette mane was pulled back in a half-up, half down style and secured with a stunning, coordinating burgundy headband by Jane Taylor. It was beautifully crafted and was the ideal crowning glory for such a lovely occasion.