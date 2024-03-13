Princess Anne is so classy in suede knee-high boots and hot pink lips

Princess Anne was spotted at her daughter's beloved Cheltenham Festival with a gentleman who will be familiar to many royal followers.
The Princess Royal, 73, was seen looking elegant in a heavy oatmeal and white coat in a chevron print with a collared neckline and beige button detailing up the front and on the sleeves.
The royal braved the March chill, wearing the coat done up with a pair of classy knee-high boots in a timeless tan suede with a rounded toe and a modest block heel.
The King's sister carried a coordinating suede bag in her hands which were dressed with the most classic ivory leather gloves. To complete her look, Princess Anne popped on a stone-hued scarf and a beige and white felt hat with a knot-detail adornment.
The most subtle final addition to the Princess' look was an apt horse pin in gold which paid homage to the event. The royal was spotted chatting with Andrew Parker-Bowles, 84.
Not only is the former British army officer the ex-husband of Queen Camilla, but Princess Anne's former flame from years before her marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence according to Peter Morgan's depiction of events in The Crown.
Sally Bedell Smith, author of Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, also noted that: "Even when their romance eventually wound down, they remained lifelong friends", so much so, that Andrew is the Princess' daughter Zara's godfather.
According to Vanity Fair, the royal author has pointed out in her belief, that Anne and Andrew Parker Bowles' relationship did not overlap with that of Camilla and Charles.
Queen Camilla was herself seen at the event. The King's wife styled a belted khaki coat with her go-to knee-high suede black boots.
The royal also wore a bold fur-trimmed hat and a patterned neck scarf along with a pair of leather gloves and a black handbag.
Also in attendance at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday were Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, 42, and her former rugby player husband Mike, 45. The pair looked so loved-up as they packed on the PDA with a kiss.
The former Olympic Equestrian nailed race-day chic in a navy pinstripe double-breasted blazer with coordinating wide-leg trousers. She styled the suit with a burgundy blouse, a berry-toned embellished fascinator, and block-heel boots.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne's niece, Princess Eugenie, 33, was also spotted alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank. Sarah Ferguson's daughter was all smiles as she walked with her cousin Zara in a white belted coat with tan suede boots that matched Princess Anne's energy.
DISCOVER: Princess Anne is a diamond in Dubai wearing 46-year-old dress she first wore in her twenties
Princess Anne headed out just the day before for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The royal wore her jazziest red printed coat with a teal dress and matching hat.