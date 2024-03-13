Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne rocks suede knee-high boots alongside former flame
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Anne is so classy in suede knee-high boots and hot pink lips

Zara Tindall's mother opted for a neutral aesthetic at the Cheltenham Festival

2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal smiling in neutral hat and coat
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Princess Anne was spotted at her daughter's beloved Cheltenham Festival with a gentleman who will be familiar to many royal followers. 

The Princess Royal, 73, was seen looking elegant in a heavy oatmeal and white coat in a chevron print with a collared neckline and beige button detailing up the front and on the sleeves. 

Princess Anne with Andrew Parker Bowles at festival© David Hartley/Shutterstock
Princess Anne rocked knee-high boots

The royal braved the March chill, wearing the coat done up with a pair of classy knee-high boots in a timeless tan suede with a rounded toe and a modest block heel. 

Trainer Willie Mullins speaking to the Princess Royal© Getty
Trainer Willie Mullins spoke to the Princess Royal following the Gallagher Novices Hurdle

The King's sister carried a coordinating suede bag in her hands which were dressed with the most classic ivory leather gloves. To complete her look, Princess Anne popped on a stone-hued scarf and a beige and white felt hat with a knot-detail adornment. 

Andrew Parker Bowles and Princess Anne at Cheltenham© Getty
Andrew Parker Bowles and Princess Anne at Cheltenham

The most subtle final addition to the Princess' look was an apt horse pin in gold which paid homage to the event. The royal was spotted chatting with Andrew Parker-Bowles, 84. 

Not only is the former British army officer the ex-husband of Queen Camilla, but Princess Anne's former flame from years before her marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence according to Peter Morgan's depiction of events in The Crown. 

Princess Anne with Andrew Parker Bowles at the races in 2016© Getty
Princess Anne was spotted with Andrew Parker Bowles at the races in 2016

Sally Bedell Smith, author of Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, also noted that: "Even when their romance eventually wound down, they remained lifelong friends", so much so, that Andrew is the Princess' daughter Zara's godfather.

Young Princess Anne with Andrew Parker-Bowles© Getty
Princess Anne has known Andrew Parker-Bowles for many years

According to Vanity Fair, the royal author has pointed out in her belief, that Anne and Andrew Parker Bowles' relationship did not overlap with that of Camilla and Charles.

Queen Camilla wearing a green coat at Cheltenham races© Getty
Queen Camilla looked lovely in green

Queen Camilla was herself seen at the event. The King's wife styled a belted khaki coat with her go-to knee-high suede black boots. 

Queen Camilla watching the parade ring in khaki© Getty
Queen Camilla watched the parade ring on day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

The royal also wore a bold fur-trimmed hat and a patterned neck scarf along with a pair of leather gloves and a black handbag.

Zara Tindall at racecourse in navy suit© Getty
Zara Tindall was spotted on day two wearing a navy suit

  Also in attendance at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday were Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, 42, and her former rugby player husband Mike, 45. The pair looked so loved-up as they packed on the PDA with a kiss. 

Zara Tindall with arms out smiling at race course© Getty
Zara Tindall rocked burgundy accessories

The former Olympic Equestrian nailed race-day chic in a navy pinstripe double-breasted blazer with coordinating wide-leg trousers. She styled the suit with a burgundy blouse, a berry-toned embellished fascinator, and block-heel boots. 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank watch the the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle© Getty
Princess Eugenie rocked a snow queen white coat

Meanwhile, Princess Anne's niece, Princess Eugenie, 33, was also spotted alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank. Sarah Ferguson's daughter was all smiles as she walked with her cousin Zara in a white belted coat with tan suede boots that matched Princess Anne's energy. 

Anne, Princess Royal departs the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2024 in London, England© Getty
The Princess Royal departed the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service in red

DISCOVER: Princess Anne is a diamond in Dubai wearing 46-year-old dress she first wore in her twenties 

Princess Anne headed out just the day before for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The royal wore her jazziest red printed coat with a teal dress and matching hat.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more