Princess Anne's tiny pony brooch is the cutest thing we've ever seen

Princess Anne has always balanced sophistication with a little playfulness with her personal style, and there's one wardrobe staple that defines her looks more than anything.

Not only is the Princess Royal rarely seen without a brooch, but there's one particular simple but timeless accessory that she brings out time and time again: her tiny golden horse brooch.

© Tom Maher/INPHO/Shutterstock Princess Anne brought out her iconic horse brooch again

On day four of Cheltenham Festival, the mother of Zara Tindall stepped out in an incredible double-breasted moss green overcoat with black boots, but her outfit was brought together by the adorable horse brooch high up on her chest.

Though small, the fashionable brooch is such a signifier of Princess Anne's style and personality – and it's one she's worn quite a few times before.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II also wore the brooch on day three of Cheltenham, when she wrapped up in a structured red coat, black suede boots with some fun fringing.

Known for being a thrifty fashionista, it seems that the Princess Royal has actually owned the brooch since the 1980s, having worn the accessory regularly for the races, including at Cheltenham Festival in the past as well as Royal Ascot.

Princess Anne's frugal fashion

The sister of King Charles III is unique amongst style icons for just how much she has become known for rewearing.

Princess Anne's black suede boots from Thursday are also an item that she's worn before: in February last year, she donned them with a long navy overcoat and purple scarf, and wore them again in the same week on a trip to Manchester with a camel trench coat.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne on day three of Cheltenham Festival 2025

Earlier in the week, the Princess Royal, 74, repeated another timeless outfit on a visit to Westminster Abbey to celebrate the annual occasion of the Commonwealth of Nations.

As the royals' most frequent outfit repeater, she wore a form-fitting patterned green coat with navy gloves and a matching handbag, complete with a tilted hat adorned with structured ribbons.

© Shutterstock The royal added a turqouise hat and gold and diamond brooch with her ensemble

With its strikingly structured shoulders and a uniquely buttoned wrapper collar, it's no surprise that Princess Anne repeated this elegant piece, which she seems to have owned since at least 2013.