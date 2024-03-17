Princess Anne turns heads in emerald green coat that looks just like Queen Camilla's

As race director of Cheltenham Racecourse, it comes as no surprise that Princess Anne dazzled royal style watchers throughout the glamorous 2024 Cheltenham Festival this week.

On 'St Patrick's Thursday' held in honour of St Patrick's Day this Sunday, the Princess Royal, 73, looked divine in a fitted green coat elevated with rich velvet cuffs and an emerald green collar.

The mother-of-two paired her double-breasted outerwear with chic suede boots, adding a vibrant printed scarf, leather handbag, and a bucket hat swathed in emerald velvet.

© Getty Princess Anne looked lovely in green

A charming gold horse brooch - one of Princess Anne's most worn accessories - was pinned to the lapel of her fabulous coat. The thrifty royal has regularly worn the dazzling pin to races since the 1980s.

"The brooch is an incredibly fitting piece for the Princess for various reasons. Firstly, there's her passion for horses and her successful equestrian career," says Maxwell Stone, Creative Director of Steven Stone.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess Royal wore her most-worn gold horse brooch

The symbol of the horse, "a universal symbol of freedom without restraint," is perfectly in-keeping with Princess Anne’s character. The Princess Royal's unwavering loyalty to the Firm often hails her as the hardest working royal year on year.

"I'd estimate a brooch like this to be worth £15,000 ($18,000) – potentially more dependent on its weight," says Maxwell. It's not just accessories the Princess Royal is known to rewear.

© Max Mumby/Indigo

The thrifty mother-of-two has been known to frequently wear clothes from her twenties, looking just as fabulous at 73 as she did in her youth. Interestingly, the royal's coat appears to be a near-exact match to a similar coat formerly worn by Queen Camilla in 2005.

Back in the noughties, the Queen, née Camilla Parker Bowles, visited Chippenham Police Station wearing the striking forest green ensemble while her then-fiancé the Prince of Wales was on a visit to Australia and New Zealand.

© Shutterstock Queen Camilla formerly wore a similar green coat

With velvet cuffs and a wool-blend finish, it wouldn't be surprising if the royal ladies had bought the coat from the same designer.

The difference between Princess Anne and Queen Camilla's coats is all in the detailing, with the Princess Royal's more modern number characterised by a figure-flattering double-breasted buttoning.