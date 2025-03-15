Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's races day sweater at Cheltenham is the most classic buy - and it's on sale
Zara Tindall wearing black lace dress

Zara Tindall's Cheltenham Festival sweater is the most classic high street buy - and it's on sale

Zara wore a burgundy roll neck for day two of the Cheltenham Festival

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
I love seeing Zara Tindall's horse racing day outfits and for this year's Cheltenham Festival, she is not disappointing. While other race goers are wearing dresses, she bucked the trend in a chic grey pinstripe suit for day two of the annual event, which I for one was a big fan of. But it was her simple sweater that piqued my interest the most - as it's not only a high street buy, but on sale too.

The mum-of-three shunned shirts and silky tops to wear under her Laura Green tailored suit, and opted for not just comfort and warmth, but classic style too in the form of a burgundy cashmere roll neck sweater from occasion wear faves Karen Millen.

Zara Tindall at the Cheltenham Festival
Zara cut a super chic figure in a tailored suit and high street sweater at Cheltenham Festival

Called 'The Founder Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper', Zara chose the on-trend plum colour to compliment her grey suit. In true royal style, Zara kept other parts of her outfit complimentary with a matching burgundy hat and carried the Strathberry Stylist bag in Embossed-Croc Burgundy, £295 / $425, a minimal -style clutch bag with gold accents. 

Zara's outfit really was effortlessly cool, and the addition of a cashmere sweater elevated it to major cool-girl chic.

Zara's Karen Millen sweater is a classic investment buy that I'd say is worth snapping up now, while it's on sale, for those chilly spring days - fool's spring is a thing, after all.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen The Founder Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Karen Millen The Founder Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Made from a high quality knit fabric with cashmere, it features a fitted silhouette and a high neckline. If the plum-red shade isn't for you, there's a gorgeous cobalt blue version available too. Both sweaters are available in UK sizes XS - XL, and it currently has 20% off, taking the price from £199 to £139.30 / $339 to $237.30.

Of course, this is hand wash only but as with all cashmere, it's a material that stands the test of time and honestly there's nothing like wearing a cashmere sweater.

The 43-year-old and cousin Princess Eugenie got the burgundy memo too, as Eugenie wore the shade top to toe, with a military-style coat and beautiful headpiece.

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall seen chatting at Cheltenham Racecourse© James Whatling
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall seen chatting at Cheltenham Racecourse

If you're unsure on how to transition your autumnal burgundy pieces to spring, take a leaf out of Zara's book and wear with light to mid-grey pieces and pep the look up with gold accessories.

I also love mixing burgundy with the trending palette for spring, butter yellow, and pastel pink and burgundy is a stunning combination of light and dark too. Of course, burgundy and denim is a no-brainer, and when you add darker washed denim pieces like indigo high-waist flares, you've got a smart yet on-trend outfit that gives off that elevated luxury vibe we all can't get enough off.

