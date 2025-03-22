Queen Rania and Queen Letizia keep copying each other - here's the proof

Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Letizia of Spain are the epitome of royal elegance. Over the years, the pair have demonstrated their flair for fashion, as well as their ability to seamlessly sync up during royal engagements.

It's thought that the duo also share a strong friendship, with Rania and Letizia - who are just two years apart - seemingly sharing similar values and a light-hearted sense of humour.

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at all the times the royal duo showcased their incredible ability to sync up on a sartorial level…

1/ 5 © Shutterstock Flower power In June 2023, Queens Rania and Letizia made a strong case for pastel florals as they paid a visit to the National Heritage Institution at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Harmonising their looks, the duo both opted for body-gliding pencil dresses with noticeable similarities. In a nod to Letizia's Diego Estrada floral dress splashed with hot pink and baby blue flowers, Queen Rania donned a midnight blue Dior dress sprawled with bright pink embroidery detailing around the waist. The same rang true for their choice of footwear. In response to Letizia's Carolina Herrera slingback pumps in raspberry pink, Rania slipped on a pair of stunning Manolo Blahnik suede pumps in the same jammy hue.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Regal in red Queens Letizia and Rania memorably painted the town red in November 2015 during an engagement in the Spanish capital. Embracing the vibrant hue, Rania rocked a chic wrap dress in a red-and-white print which she paired with a box bag and some nude heels. Coordinating their looks, King Felipe's wife wore a stunning scarlet boucle midi dress crafted by one of her favourite local designers, Felipe Varela. She wore her bobbed locks in spiralling curls and accessorised with a red leather clutch and some matching red pumps.

3/ 5 © Shutterstock Business-chic During Rania's 2015 state visit, the pair synced up for a second time when they visited the Molecular Biology Centre at Autonoma University. Sleek, tailored outfits reigned supreme, with the pair both opting for waist-cinching looks. Embracing the timeless business-chic trend, Queen Letizia whipped out a pencil skirt suit complete with a belted peplum jacket. A pair of glossy black pumps and a smart leather bag spruced up her ensemble. The Jordanian royal, meanwhile, complemented Letizia's look by wearing a pleated midi skirt, a smart cream blouse and a tomato-red belt. Rania also rocked almost identical heels and carried a quilted bag reminiscent of her royal friend's.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Pastel perfection Pastels took centre stage in April 2011 when the Jordanian royals hosted King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia. Ever the twinning style mavens, Rania and Letizia kept things complementary by opting for sophisticated looks in muted tones. Rania looked chic as ever in a dove grey skirt suit which she paired with a blush pink bag, while Letizia was a spring vision in a nude midi dress with ruched detailing around the shoulders and waistline.

5/ 5 © Shutterstock Gala glam Glitz and glamour were at the heart of the Gala Dinner held at Madrid's El Pardo Royal Palace in May 2004. Both Rania and Letizia chose to wear rippling silk creations in almost identical hues. For the formal affair, Letizia looked spell-binding in a duck egg blue gown featuring a statement Bardot neckline. She accessorised with pearl jewellery and tweaked her flowing locks into a beautiful chignon. Also sparkling on the night was King Abdullah's wife who looked magnificent wearing a frilled silver gown adorned with shimmering metallic tassels around the neckline.

