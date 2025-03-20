Queen Rania's new look is 'subtly very powerful'

Queen Rania never fails to dazzle royal fans with a striking look, and Monday was no exception when she stepped out in a dazzling shade of green.

The Queen of Jordan hosted an Iftar banquet in Madaba, where she joined a group of women from across the governorate who have distinguished themselves in various fields.

© © Royal Hashemite Court The Queen looked so radiant in the shade

Her striking silk dress featured billowing balloon sleeves and a cascading skirt, not to mention the intricate detailing on the bodice. She completed the look with a striking silver belt and matching pointed-toe shoes.

As for her glamour on the night, Rania wore her gorgeous chestnut-brown locks immaculately blow-dried and a face of picture-perfect makeup, consisting of warm bronzer, nude pink lipstick, and lengthy, fluttering lashes.

Whilst the look no doubt made for a stunning addition to her stellar sartorial portfolio, a London-based image consultant who specialises in colour analysis suggested that the choice of shade could serve a secondary purpose, describing it as "subtly very powerful."

© © Royal Hashemite Court The Queen hosted an Iftar banquet in Madaba

She told HELLO!: "This lime/pistachio green's symbolism comes from the two colours—green and yellow—that create this vivacious shade.

"Green symbolises harmony and balance, while yellow provokes feelings of optimism and joy. These colours come together in this rich yet muted tone of green, portraying Queen Rania's potential feelings of compassion and her desire to express harmony and promote ideas of new beginnings.

She added: "These values seem very much in line with her ethos, as she is known for her interest in environmental issues, as well as for being an advocate for tolerance and empathy globally. Queen Rania's choice of this particular shade of green is subtly very powerful—since yellow is a trigger for our nervous system, it creates an emotional response in the brains of those who see it.

"Perhaps, in choosing to wear this colour, she seeks to evoke emotional responses and promote feelings of optimism and hope in those around her."

One thing is for sure—we cannot get enough of Rania's verdant hue. Keep scrolling to see more moments when the Jordanian royal opted for a fabulous shade of green…

1/ 4 © Hashemite Court Queen Rania looked resplendent in another striking shade of green at Independence Day celebrations in May 2023.

2/ 4 © AFP via Getty Images This dazzling ombre green gown is so chic and was worn by Queen Rania to a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris in June last year.



3/ 4 © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock For an interview with on the Today Show in August last year, Rania wowed in a brilliant bold shade of green - perfect for the summer months!