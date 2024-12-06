Queen Letizia of Spain dazzles in waist-cinching LBD with a festive twist

Queen Letizia was a festive dream on Thursday when she stepped out in a sensationally waist-cinching little black dress.

The figure-hugging number was worn by the queen, 52, in Madrid at the 35th anniversary of the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. As well as showing off the royal's incredible physique, the piece featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a midi hemline.

© Europa Press Entertainment The Spanish queen rarely gets it wrong when it comes to her fashion

The piece was also adorned with a subtle silver check in glittery thread, adding a festive twist to the flattering number. The former CNN journalist oozed royal glamour, pairing the number with on-trend kitten heels.

As for her hair, the Queen of Spain let her cascading raven tresses flow freely past her shoulders, parted to one side and blow-dried immaculately with a soft wave at the ends.

© Europa Press Entertainment The Spanish royal attended the 35th anniversary of El Mundo

Letizia's festive look wouldn't be complete without a touch of sparkle, with the queen adding a pair of subtle yet dazzling diamond earrings.

When it came to her makeup for the occasion, Letizia opted for a classic smoky eye and chic nude lipstick.

© Europa Press Entertainment The Spanish queen looked so gorgeous in the fitted dress

The evening out came just days after the royal enjoyed a date night at the opera with her husband, King Felipe, and once again she nailed her fashion for the elevated event.

Completely contrasting her recent LBD moment, the queen opted for a ballet pink asymmetric dress in a gorgeous chiffon material. The number featured long sleeves, a structured collar, and buttons on the top.

© Getty Images The royal stunned in a minimalist and elegant dress

The gown also included a festive twist, featuring subtle panels of gold shimmery material. Once again, Letizia chose a pair of stylish kitten heels, this time opting for a glossy nude pair with a slingback strap.

The royal couple were attending the opening night of the opera Il Trittico in Bilbao, northern Spain.

King Felipe opted for a suave black suit which he paired with a pale blue tie and a crisp white shirt.

The king and queen's appearance at the opera comes as no surprise, as they are known for their love of the arts and are frequently spotted attending performances across Spain.