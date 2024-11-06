Queen Rania looked as glamorous as ever on Tuesday as she stepped out for a solo trip to Aqaba. The stylish Queen of Jordan, 54, was spotted wearing a ruffled silk blouse from Giambattista Valli with a crew neck and elbow-length sleeves.

The off-white number was teamed with a complementary midi skirt - the 'Ottie' style from Zimmermann featuring intricate embroidered shapes in colourful thread.

View post on Instagram The breezy skirt was paired with a beautiful pair of powder blue heels, the 'Lorenzo 105s' from Jennifer Chamandi, and rounded off her look with a pop of colour in the form of a yellow accented Bottega Veneta clutch.

Queen Rania in white View post on Instagram It is not the first time the Kuwaiti-born royal has worn a white look, although it is certainly not an everyday occurrence. In June, King Abdullah's wife was seen at the Educational Excellence Award Association awards in Jordan wearing an A-line midi dress with puffed sleeves and a tie waist for extra structure.

© Getty Queen Rania attends the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival The mother of four also rocked icy white on the red carpet in 2017 when she attended the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. Rania looked wonderful in a floor-length shirt dress with a sheer lace underlayer. It was accessorised with a pale blue embellished box clutch and white stilettos.

Queen Rania's structured looks © Getty Queen Rania wore a pale blue dress in Paris in 2022 Princess Rajwa's mother-in-law loves a structured look for an elevated workwear feel. In 2022, Rania proved her sartorial stripes when she met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron prior to a lunch at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. The royal rocked a pale blue Brandon Maxwell dress featuring a collared neckline, capped sleeves, and a corseted bodice with an A-line pleated skirt.

© Getty Spot Queen Rania's unusual designer bag The belted number was accessorised with a beautiful Fendi bag featuring a bird of paradise, as well as patent Jimmy Choo pumps.

© Getty Queen Rania's shirt dress from 2018 is an example of her penchant for tailoring Rania also looked lovely when she opted for a belted shirt dress with a structured silhouette at the official ceremony for the state opening of the Jordan Parliament in 2018.

A modern spin The Queen is also not afraid of adding modern touches to her regal look. © Getty Queen Rania wore an ultra-modern look in London DISCOVER: Queen Rania dazzles in tailored gown and rarely-seen 19-year-old tiara To accompany her husband to a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla last May, Rania wore a trendy chocolate brown ruched midi dress with unexpected gold heels and a matching clutch.