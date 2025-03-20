Butter yellow is having a moment. The dopamine-inducing colour has become the hottest hue in fashion recently, with Google Search Trends data revealing that searches for ‘butter yellow’ have seen a 387% increase in the last three months.

Jumping on the trend faster than you can say 'buttercup' was the Duchess of Edinburgh, who looked divine in a pastel yellow gown as she led celebrations for the 2027 Tour de France launch at Edinburgh Castle.

A controversial shoe © PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess wore snake print shoes for the occasion Never one to shy away from a statement accessory, the Duchess of Edinburgh opted for bold elegance in a pair of snake-print wedges - a shoe which may have landed her in hot water had the late Queen Elizabeth II been around to witness. It was well documented that Her Late Majesty had a personal preference for the royal ladies to avoid wearing wedge heels, with the divisive footwear reportedly "banned" at official royal events.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her hair in a neatly pinned stule The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," it was formerly reported in Vanity Fair. "She really doesn't like them and it's well-known among the women in the family." Despite this unwritten rule, that hasn't stopped the likes of the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and more royal ladies from wearing the elegant heeled shoe, particularly during the summer months.

Duchess Sophie's bronzed beauty look © PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess sported a bronzed beauty glow As for beauty, the mother-of-two swept her golden blonde hair into a neat bun, showing off her bronzed glow presumably from her recent skiing holiday in St Moritz in Switzerland. Despite the winter escape, ultraviolet rays are more powerful at altitude, so the Duchess could have easily achieved a sunkissed glow on the slopes.