The Duchess of Edinburgh at the 2027 Tour de France launch event, at Edinburgh Castle. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025.© PA Images via Getty Images

Duchess Sophie shocks in snake print shoes as she wears colour of the season for 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh offered a masterclass in dopamine dressing for an exciting engagement

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Butter yellow is having a moment. The dopamine-inducing colour has become the hottest hue in fashion recently, with Google Search Trends data revealing that searches for ‘butter yellow’ have seen a 387% increase in the last three months. 

Jumping on the trend faster than you can say 'buttercup' was the Duchess of Edinburgh, who looked divine in a pastel yellow gown as she led celebrations for the 2027 Tour de France launch at Edinburgh Castle.

Duchess Sophie's dopamine dressing

Duchess Sophie at Edinburgh Castle wearing a butter yellow dress© hutterstock
Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in a butter yellow dress

Sophie, wife of Prince Edward, attended the event at the historic landmark on Wednesday where it was revealed the UK will host the Grand Depart of both the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femme.

The royal oozed spring elegance in a cream Max Mara coat, layering the streamlined outerwear over a fluted-sleeved dress in a sunshine yellow shade. 

Whilst covered up by her statement coat, eagle-eyed fashion watchers identified the dress as being her 'Yahvi' dress from Beulah London, one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands.

A controversial shoe

The Duchess of Edinburgh and First Minister John Swinney at the 2027 Tour de France launch event, at Edinburgh Castle.© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess wore snake print shoes for the occasion

Never one to shy away from a statement accessory, the Duchess of Edinburgh opted for bold elegance in a pair of snake-print wedges - a shoe which may have landed her in hot water had the late Queen Elizabeth II been around to witness. 

It was well documented that Her Late Majesty had a personal preference for the royal ladies to avoid wearing wedge heels, with the divisive footwear reportedly "banned" at official royal events.

The Duchess of Edinburgh weard her hair in a neatly pinned stule© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her hair in a neatly pinned stule

The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," it was formerly reported in Vanity Fair. "She really doesn't like them and it's well-known among the women in the family." 

Despite this unwritten rule, that hasn't stopped the likes of the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and more royal ladies from wearing the elegant heeled shoe, particularly during the summer months.

Duchess Sophie's bronzed beauty look

The Duchess of Edinburgh at the 2027 Tour de France launch event, at Edinburgh Castle. © PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess sported a bronzed beauty glow

As for beauty, the mother-of-two swept her golden blonde hair into a neat bun, showing off her bronzed glow presumably from her recent skiing holiday in St Moritz in Switzerland.

Despite the winter escape, ultraviolet rays are more powerful at altitude, so the Duchess could have easily achieved a sunkissed glow on the slopes.

