Duchess Sophie makes camo print cool as she rocks skinny jeans in new photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh eschewed her usual effortless elegance for a royal engagement on Tuesday, stepping out rocking a camouflage jacket and skinny jeans for an outing in Cumbria.

Sophie, 60, looked every inch the part as she visited troops based at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria, acting in her role as Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry.

The wife of Prince Edward wrapped up warm in an oversized roll-neck jumper in a cloudy grey knit, adding her military camo jacket.

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a training exercise at Warcop Training Centre

For practicality, the Duchess opted to wear grey skinny jeans and chunky boots, giving an insight into her off-duty wardrobe. Adding to her natural beauty, the mother-of-two wore her hair in a low ponytail, revealing a delicate pair of dainty gold hoops.

Sophie finished off her camo ensemble with a golden bronzer, soft pink blush and a fluttering of black mascara.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh wore grey skinny jeans and a knit jumper underneath her camo jacket

Detailing her engagement, the Royal Family's official Instagram revealed: "After watching a training exercise, Her Royal Highness had the opportunity to meet and speak to reservists of the Regiment and learnt more about their work.

"Created in 1971, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry is a light cavalry regiment in the Army Reserve. Its role involves operating in front of other forces to gather intelligence on the enemy and the environment."

The Duchess of Edinburgh's military titles

The Duchess of Edinburgh has developed strong links with the Armed Forces through her honorary military appointments.Sophie is one of several members of the royal family, including Princess Anne and the Princess of Wales, who hold military titles in the British Armed Forces without having actually served.

Her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, however, is set to change the trajectory of royal history, with the 21-year-old set to become the first female royal since the late Queen Elizabeth II to serve in the military.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor is keen to pursue a career in the military

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is keen on serving her King and country and has "fallen in love" with the Army Cadets, which she does alongside her studies at St Andrews University, per The Sun.

The young royal, is a member of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), which provides paid military training for students.

Louise, who is 16th in line to the throne, says on her LinkedIn page: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law."

