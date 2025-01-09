Princess Anne is gorgeous in green as she undertakes first engagement of the year – details

Princess Anne looks set to keep her record as the 'hardest-working royal' as she carried out her first engagement on Thursday, marking her return to royal duties following the Christmas break.

Anne, 74, is the honorary president of the Oxford Farming Conference and in her duties the royal attended their annual conference. The royal was seen arriving at the conference wearing a green tartan jacket which featured a stunning emerald brooch. Anne also wore a navy skirt and tights alongside a pair of black boots as she greeted representatives.

During her time at the conference, Anne also heard a speech from Labour's Steve Reed, who currently serves as the Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Oxford Farming Conference wasn't Anne's only engagement of the day, as the royal also attended a dinner at Windsor Castle for Gordonstoun School, of which she serves as a warden.

Anne's older brother King Charles was educated at the Scottish school and although Anne didn't head north of the border for her education, she did send her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, to be educated there.

In 2023, Anne was named as the busiest royal as she carried out a whopping 457 engagements, and she likely kept that title in 2024.

Anne's first engagement last year was also at the Oxford Farming Conference delivered a speech as the conference closed out its second day.

Crediton Milling, who attended the conference shared that during her speech Anne emphasised how "farming as a family enterprise understands long-term value".

Speaking about Anne's work ethic in 2023, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash said: "Princess Anne is once again the hardest working royal in terms of the number of royal engagements carried out, closely followed by the King, who has also had to deal with his daily red boxes since becoming monarch.

"But it's hard to compare their output with that of the younger royals because their approach to royal engagements is quite different.

"William and Kate, for example, are focusing on longer term projects with the aim of making a longer term difference to society. Either way, Anne's dedication to her duties and her work ethic are remarkable, especially given she is long past the average retirement age."