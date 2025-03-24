Princes Eugenie wears her £139 mum uniform to a dinner party 

At the weekend, the fabulous Princess Eugenie posed for a never-before-seen picture with her two sons August and Ernest as she celebrated her 35th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to share the lovely image, which showed the royal happily playing with her children as she enjoyed a quiet moment outside. Her two boys, who were dressed casually, were joyously eating on a teeny tiny picnic table.

"Birthday besties…" Eugenie sweetly wrote in her caption.

Royal fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Gosh your youngest looks so much like you even from the side," wrote one, while a second noted: "Happy Birthday! Have a wonderful day," and a third commented: "Happy birthday. Such a lovely photo with your boys."

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie just celebrated her 35th birthday

Looking relaxed and happy, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson wore a lovely, paired-down look, consisting of a pinstripe short by Micheal Kors.

Michael Kors pinstripe shirt worn by Princess Eugenie

The charcoal grey, wool-blend, timeless piece had front button fastening, a classic collar, and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Eugenie wore it with stonewash jeans and her hair tied back, and little makeup.

Many would describe this as a 'mum uniform' - chilled yet smart attire that still has you feeling and looking great, but not wearing anything restricting.

This shirt, which is currently on sale for £139, is a style staple in Eugenie's wardrobe. The mother-of-two wore it in October 2024, after marking her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie and Jack enjoyed a night out together in Mayfair, London, and were snapped as they left their social gathering.

Prince Andrew's daughter wore an effortlessly chic look, stepping out in a stylish beige wrap coat over the very same pinstripe shirt, completing the look with elegant high heels and tailored trousers.

© Getty Images Eugenie has a wardrobe filled with timeless pieces

It seems that this shirt is part of Eugneie's 'capsule' wardrobe; a curation of items that can be mixed and matched for various occasions. A shirt like the royal's is ideal to invest in as the crisp, clean lines will not only make you look svelte and streamlined, but they look professional too - and can be paired with everything.