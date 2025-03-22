We've just found Princess Kate's most famous bodycon coat in dress form

We all know that the Princess of Wales fabulous array of coats is pretty impressive. The wife of Prince William has a fair few favourites and most recently sported a statement style we can't get out of our heads.

At the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey last week, Kate wore a delightful red Catherine Walker coat dress, which was crafted with a bow as part of the design's neckline. Accessorisng to perfection, she added a gorgeous hat by Gina Foster, which was designed in the same ravishing red tone.

© Getty The Princess of Wales at the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service

The candy apple-coloured coat is clearly a special item; she wore the very same number to the carol service at Westminster Abbey in December 2021.

© Shutterstock Princess of Wales looked beautiful in red

The built-in bow at the nape of the neck gives a truly feminine stance to her look and is also super on-trend; bows are everywhere for 2025.

Now that the weather is getting a little warmer, coats may have to be packed away for a few months. Don't fret as bows can now feature on dresses, and we've found the perfect option.

'Valerie Pencil Dress' by Jane

The style, from royally-loved brand Jane, is designed in a similar shape to Kate's designer outwear staple.

The brand's 'Valeria Pencil dress' is designed in the same eye-catching scarlet and has a wonderful, form-fitting shape, as well as a hugely similar bow, stitched strategically in asymmetrical form. Made from luxury Italian wool crepe, it features softly draped pleats and of course, the hand-crafted bow. The fully-lined style is almost sold out in red, but shoppers can sign up to be alerted when their sizes are back in business.

If you want to replicate Kate's red look without the bows, Karen Millen has a fabulous bodycon dress, £98.28 / $165 with a similar delicate draping and a close-fit design.

Red 'Soft Tailored Asymmetric Sleeve Midi Dress' by Karen Millen

There are a fair few sizes left, but it's selling out fast, so don't delay if you want to invest.

Royal ladies wearing Jane

The Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall have actually worn the brand Jane before, both choosing the same item. Many feel they perhaps borrowed the item from each other. The brunette and blonde royal ladies both choose to sport the dazzling 'Redgrave' coat by the luxury label.

Redgrave coat from Jane worn by the Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall

This incredible, tailored style costs £790 and comes in eight fabulous colours. We love the black version, which sells out for the brand every year.

It's hard to know if Zara definitely borrowed Kate's coat, who wore it first in 2018, but as the pair are so close and have very similar sense of style, it's fair to say they may well have!