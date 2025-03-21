Princess Kate's capsule wardrobe is so accessible - dressing like a royal has never been easier

A capsule wardrobe is a curation of items that can be mixed and matched.
We all have those pieces hanging up that we turn to, time and time again, and Princess Kate is no different.
We bet everything Kate wears on rotation, you also have to.
A blazer
The Princess has worn a blazer on a variety of occasions in 2025 and we all know the versatile power it has. Kate has an array of different colours and often teams her suited jacket with neatly pressed trousers or smart jeans.
A smart black handbag
Kate loves her handbags, but there's one she brings out, time and time again, and that's her black, top handle style by Grace Han. Subtle yet oh-so-chic, it's smart, and goes with everything due to it's timeless shape.
Stiletto heels
Kate loves to wear high heels on social occasions and favours the stiletto shape when she does. Her brand of choice is Emmy London. The royal has a pair in a plethora of shades, including pink, blue, green, nude, and even grey.
A red coat
Kate's red coat by Alexander McQueen is an item she has worn repeatedly over the tears. Designed by Sarah Burton, it has a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front and the royal brings it out, time and time again, no matter the weather!
Superga trainers
Kate's less formal engagements need comfort, which is why her Superga Cotu classics remain firmly on her feet, particularly with jeans. Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was also a big fan of these casual flats.
A midi dress
Kate is widely known for her incredible choice of frocks, and the midi style has long been her favourite. Not only is the hemline the most respectable for a working royal, but, especially when belted, gives a wonderful streamlined silhouette.
