Kate Middleton's capsule wardrobe is so accessible - dressing like a royal has never been easier
Kate Middleton’s capsule wardrobe is so accessible - dressing like a royal has never been easier
Kate Middleton, wearing a peach blazer, smiles as she visits the 'Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum on June 22, 2021 in London, England. © Getty Images

Princess Kate's capsule wardrobe is so accessible - dressing like a royal has never been easier

Prince William's wife has a wardrobe filled with fashion staples

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales and her stunning wardrobe is an ongoing love affair. What will she wear next? We always want to know.

Many may feel that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's wardrobe is littered with ungettable pieces, but actually, she has a rotating collection of items that many would see as 'capsule.'

What is a capsule wardrobe?

A capsule wardrobe is a curation of items that can be mixed and matched. 

Princess Kate also loves a dark polka dot dress, pictured here at Wimbledon in 2022© WireImage
Kate's wardrobe is filled with classic, wearable pieces

We all have those pieces hanging up that we turn to, time and time again, and Princess Kate is no different.

We bet everything Kate wears on rotation, you also have to.

Keep scrolling - you may surprise yourself!

Princess Kate blazers

A blazer

The Princess has worn a blazer on a variety of occasions in 2025 and we all know the versatile power it has. Kate has an array of different colours and often teams her suited jacket with neatly pressed trousers or smart jeans.

William, Prince of Wales along with Catherine, Princess of Wales walk down the tunnel at the Principality Stadium after the Wales v England match Wales v England, Guinness Mens Six Nations© Shutterstock

A smart black handbag

Kate loves her handbags, but there's one she brings out, time and time again, and that's her black, top handle style by Grace Han. Subtle yet oh-so-chic, it's smart, and goes with everything due to it's timeless shape.

Prince William and Catherine in blue© Getty

Stiletto heels

Kate loves to wear high heels on social occasions and favours the stiletto shape when she does. Her brand of choice is Emmy London. The royal has a pair in a plethora of shades, including pink, blue, green, nude, and even grey.

Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey© Shutterstock

A red coat

Kate's red coat by Alexander McQueen is an item she has worn repeatedly over the tears. Designed by Sarah Burton, it has a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front and the royal brings it out, time and time again, no matter the weather!

woman in striped jumper and white shorts© Getty Images

Superga trainers

Kate's less formal engagements need comfort, which is why her Superga Cotu classics remain firmly on her feet, particularly with jeans. Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was also a big fan of these casual flats.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge claps in blue printed dress© Getty

A midi dress

Kate is widely known for her incredible choice of frocks, and the midi style has long been her favourite. Not only is the hemline the most respectable for a working royal, but, especially when belted, gives a wonderful streamlined silhouette.

