Kate Middleton’s £38 polka dot Topshop dress will go down in fashion history
Kate Middleton wearing hoop earrings during tour of Kirkgate Market on January 31, 2023 in Leeds, England. © Getty

Princess Kate's £38 polka dot Topshop dress will go down in fashion history

Topshop is back on our radar, and we bet Prince William's wife will be happy…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales may have a wardrobe brimming with the most beautiful designer clothes, from Alexander McQueen to Mulberry, but she does have a penchant for a high-street fashion bargain (remember last year, when she rocked a Jigsaw hair bow on her coat?)

Well, one of her best high-street looks has to be the Topshop dress she sported back in 2013. The royal wore the fabulous white and black polka dot dress when she accompanied her husband, Prince William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to the Warner Bros. studios. 

 The royal trio had a wonderful time as they enjoyed the festivities at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where they wielded wands and were enamored by the props on show. 

Kate Middleton wearing a polka dot Topshop dress, was pregnant at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Herts © PA Images via Getty Images
Kate wowed in her Topshop dress in 2013

Kate was pregnant with Prince George at the time, and her skater-style dress was perfect for complementing her baby bump. She added a simple cardigan to keep out the chill and looked lovely in the high-street ensemble.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter Films during the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on April 26, 2013 © Getty Images
Prince Harry, Princess Kate, and Prince William raise their wands on set at the Warner Bros. Studios in 2013

The polka dot print is one that never goes out of style and is the kind of timeless item that Kate could easily wear today.

The short-sleeved frock featured a skater-style skirt and a zip closure on the back and the price tag was £38 at the time of purchase.

When Kate wore the style, Topshop was one of Britain’s most prolific high-street brands, loved and highly regarded by so many.

Is Topshop back for 2025?

On Tuesday, the brand shared a teasing Instagram post, which was captioned with the elusive statement: "We missed you."

Fashion fans were quickly sent into overdrive, and headed to Topshop.com, which although looked to be reinstated, swiftly directed visitors to ASOS where the brand is currently stocked. This baffled everyone!

Topshop launched in the 1960s, and its flagship store in Oxford Circus opened its doors in 1992, and it was one of the most iconic stores in central London, with people flocking to grab a pair of jeans or a fancy dress on their lunch break. 

Getty Images© AFP via Getty Images
Topshop may be back, watch this space!

As part of the Arcadia Group, which went into administration in 2020, Topshop's sales started to dwindle, and in February 2021, online superstore ASOS acquired it, where it is still stocked today.

