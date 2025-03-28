This royal just redesigned her mother-in-law's heavily embellished 13-year-old dress

Families often share clothes, even if they're royalty. Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg proved this was the case when she rifled through her mother-in-law Grand Duchess Maria-Teresa's wardrobe for the Singapore State Visit to Luxembourg Gala Dinner on 27 March.

Stéphanie, 41, was the picture of poise and elegance in her Oscar De La Renta gown from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Features included an icy blue colour with shimmering head-to-toe crystals, cropped sleeves and a floor-length skirt.

Royal outfit repeat

The couture dress had previously been worn by her husband Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume's mother Maria-Teresa to the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012. However, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed how much the gown has changed in side-by-side comparisons taken 13 years apart.

When Maria-Teresa first wore it, it had a scoop neckline and a belted waist to create a flattering cinched silhouette. Stephanie appears to have altered the gown to make the rounded neckline higher and remove the belt, keeping the look simple alongside her dark blue sash and Diamond Choker Tiara.

© UK Press via Getty Images Grand Duchess Maria Teresa wore the dress at Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Made by Chaumet, the lattice design topped with pearls is also one of Maria-Teresa's favourite tiaras.

As a newlywed, she wore it for a portrait shortly after her wedding to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg in 1981, and after his accession in 2000, she has worn it on several big royal occasions, such as Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's 2001 wedding and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark's wedding gala in 2004.

Similar style

If wardrobe-swapping wasn't enough proof of Stephanie and Maria-Teresa's shared fashion sense, then their penchant for the same designers should be.

Stephanie's mother-in-law also chose Oscar De La Renta for the latest gala dinner, opting to recycle her £7k 'Hollyhocks Threadwork Faille Gown' featuring intricate pink, purple and white floral embroidery on the strapless bodice, and a fitted navy column silhouette.

She completed her look with the Belgian Scroll Tiara, which was originally given to Princess Josephine Charlotte of Belgium as a wedding gift in 1953. Made by Henry Coosemans, it features 854 diamonds set in platinum, and several parts can be deconstructed and worn as a ring or a brooch.

Royal relationships

© Getty Stephanie has developed a close bond with her mother-in-law Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

Stephanie developed a close bond with Grand Duchess Maria Teresa following the death of her mother, Countess Alix de Lannoy, two months after her royal wedding in October 2012.

Praising her mother-in-law, she described her as very kind in an interview with French magazine Point de Vue, adding: "That is very important."

© Getty The Luxembourg royals share two sons, Prince Charles and Prince François

The mother-of-two, who shares sons Prince Charles and Prince François with her husband, also spoke very fondly of her husband, describing him as "very present, very attentive, always ready to listen, even exceptionally so. Like a lot of women, I like to talk."

She continued: "He sings remarkably well and composes. We share a love of music. Even if his tastes are a little less classic than mine. Guillaume has a good ear for music. He sings remarkably well and composes. I'm also fortunate to have a husband who cooks very well!"