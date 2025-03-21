Princess surprises in feathered birthday dress – and wait 'til you see her husband's disco suit 

Royal birthdays are an opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of private family photos taken behind closed doors, and Princess Claire of Luxembourg did not disappoint this year.

She took to her official Instagram account to share her party outfit alongside her husband Prince Felix, who is fourth in the line of succession.

Embracing the celebratory theme, the couple both wore bold party outfits adorned with sparkles aplenty. Birthday girl Claire rocked a draped salmon pink floor-length dress trimmed with feathers, accessorising with silver heels and a matching disco ball headpiece secured in her long brunette curls.

She grinned from ear to ear as she cuddled up to her husband, who looked like a real-life disco ball in a silver sequin suit dressed down with a crisp white T-shirt and matching trainers.

"Happy Birthday! Princess Claire thanks you for all your kind wishes!" the caption read, and the unroyal photo was met by an outpouring of love from fans. "What a beautiful picture, happy birthday princess," wrote one, and another described the royal as "the most beautiful and elegant lady out there."

Royal love story

© Getty Claire wore a peplum wedding dress for her civil ceremony

Claire and Felix looked more in love than ever in the intimate birthday photo, which took place following 12 years of marriage.

The couple met at the private boarding school Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil in Switzerland and they sparked rumours about their serious relationship when they made a joint appearance at Felix’s brother Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume's 2012 wedding with Stéphanie de Lannoy.

© Getty Images The Luxembourg royals got married in 2013

Two months later, the Grand Ducal Household announced that Prince Felix and German native Claire (nee Lademacher) were engaged. Following the tradition that wedding celebrations take place in the bride’s hometown, they went on to marry in a civil ceremony in Königstein im Taunus, Germany in September 2013.

The bride wore a white lace peplum bridal dress designed by Jan Taminiau and styled her hair in a voluminous updo. One week later, she switched up her look for her religious celebration at the Sainte Marie-Madeleine Basilica in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume in the south of France.

© Getty The couple are parents to Princess Amalia and Prince Liam

She opted for a custom Elie Saab wedding dress featuring ivory Chantilly lace, plant motif embroidery and pearl and crystal embellishments. Claire accessorised with a diamond floral tiara from her mother-in-law, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.