Duchess Sophie means business in power suit and major Mulberry accessory

On Wednesday, the stunning Duchess Sophie delighted onlookers by rocking the most dazzling, powder blue suit on a visit to Belgium.

The blonde royal featured in a stylish picture that appeared on X. The 60-year-old glammed up her chic ensemble with a floral shirt, sleek high heels, and a fabulous, blush pink Mulberry belt.

The belt in question is a past-season buy from a few years ago; many would consider it vintage due to the fact the statement style isn't made anymore and looked to be from the late 90s.

The royal wore her stunning mane of hair tied back in a low-slung ponytail, and delicate jewellery finished off her well-put-together look.

Royal fans of Mulberry

Sophie isn't the only royal who loves the British heritage brand. The Princess of Wales is a huge fan. Earlier this month, the mother-of-three took a train to Pontypridd, in south Wales, ahead of St David's Day. In pictures that appeared on her and Prince William's official Instagram account, an image was shared of the pair walking along a busy platform, and Kate was seen carrying a tan commuter-style bag! Kate carried the brand's 'Bayswater Tote in Oak Small Classic Grain Leather,' which is priced at £845.

Alongside Kate's 'Lily' cross body and 'Amberley' bag, she also owned the Mulberry 'Hobo bag' which was a big hit in the late 90s and early 00's. The future Queen wore the style on an infamous night out in 2008.

© Getty Kate carried a Mulberry 'Hobo' in 2008

Kate famously showcased her daring fashion sense in a green sequin halterneck top, neon-yellow hot pants, pink leg warmers, and knee-high heeled boots for a charity roller disco. Her Mulberry Hobo dangled in carefree fashion on her shoulder. Iconic!

© Karwai Tang Princess Kate with her Mulberry 'Small Amberley Satchel'

The quintessentially British brand is known for its high-quality, timeless leather pieces and some of their most famous bags are named after places in London - like the 'Bayswater' and for instance, the 'Pimlico'.

Speaking of the Bayswater, it recently featured on the silver screen! The fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise - Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy features the famous arm candy.

© Photo Credit: Jay Maidment / Uni Bridget carries a Mulberry Bayswater in the film

The character of Bridget doesn't part ways with her Mulberry 'Bayswater' in dark brown.