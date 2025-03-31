Princess Alexandra of Hanover resurrects Barbiecore at the Rose Ball 2025

Princess Alexandra of Hanover was the picture of modern-day royalty at the prestigious Bal de la Rose on Saturday night, captivating guests with her ethereal pink ensemble.

The 25-year-old Monegasque beauty, who is the youngest daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, graced the glamorous event in a billowing powder pink gown by Italian designer Giambattista Valli, evoking fairytale charm with every step.

© Getty Images Princess Alexandra and her boyfriend, Ben Sylvester-Strautmann arrive at Le Bal de Rose 2025

The enchanting dress featured a delicately shirred bodice, dropped sleeves, and a cascading, ruffled tiered skirt adorned with hand-stitched floral blooms across the drop waistline.

With its soft pastel hue and voluminous silhouette, Princess Alexandra looked every bit the royal Barbie, effortlessly blending elegance with a touch of whimsical romance.

© Getty Images Princess Alexandra of Hanover looked like a royal Barbie

HELLO!'s Fashion & Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, offered her take on the Princess' bold Barbiecore moment at the glittering gala event. "This style of dress is such a sophisticated choice for a 25-year-old. But it does feature contrasting elements that make it appear surprisingly modern.

"Yes, it's voluminous, with a bombastic, almost Cinderella-esque skirt, but the ruched drop waist and draped off-the-shoulder detail give it a 2025 kick. Added to the fact it's designed in a candyfloss tone that screams Barbiecore, she's got the perfect mix of aristocratic yet temporary elegance with this one."

What is Barbiecore?

It feels like yesterday the world caught Barbie fever in the wake of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the plastic fantastic fashion doll by Mattel. Following suit of the whirlwind press tour, wearing anything in the shade of pink became the hottest trend of the season, and pairing a look with nostalgic Y2K accessories was the ultimate sartorial move.

© Getty Images Princess Alexandra's dress was like something out of a fairytale

It may have been three years since the movie came out, but we can't help but feel Princess Alexandra's look is a nod to the whimsical, Barbie cakes of the noughties that every girl dreamed of getting for their birthday.

Princess Alexandra is the belle of the ball

Considering the event is chaired by her uncle, Prince Albert II and mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco, the former figure skater has been attending Le Bal de Rose from a young age - though her appearance this year was particularly spectacular.

The Rose Ball, a beloved annual tradition established by her late grandmother, Princess Grace of Monaco, is one of the most highly anticipated social events of the year. As always, the event gathered the European elite in a dazzling celebration of art, culture, and philanthropy in support of the Princess Grace Foundation.

Amidst the glittering soirée, Alexandra’s breathtaking fashion choice stood out as one of the evening’s most memorable moments.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2025

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared the spotlight, stepping out in an emerald green mermaid dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, whilst Alexandra's older sister, Charlotte Casiraghi, embodied timeless elegance in a beaded Chanel dress complete with a rippling sheer underskirt.