Princess Charlene breaks royal protocol with unusual choice of footwear

Princess Charlene of Monaco rarely puts a foot out of line when it comes to her personal style.

Exuding effortless Monegasque glamour, the wife of Prince Albert's eye for sharp tailoring, breathtaking ball gowns and feminine silhouettes never fails to cement her status as a royal style icon.

Making a rare change to her royal wardrobe, however, the mother-of-two swapped out her usual towering heels for a pair of crisp white trainers to attend the 9th Edition of the Princess Charlene Rally.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene of Monaco paired her power suit with white trainers

The royal's eponymous rally, organised by the Directorate of National Education, Youth, and Sports (DENJS), in partnership with the Princess Charlène Foundation in Monaco, the Peace and Sport organisation, the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee, and the Association of Parents of Monaco Students (APEM), aims to raise awareness among students about the value of sport.

Nearly 300 students from schools across Monaco took part, cheered on by Princess Charlene.

© Eric Mathon – Palais Princier The Princess cheered on more than 300 students who took part

The South African-born royal, who channelled her former athletic roots, looked divine in a slick black power suit by Chloé. Staying loyal to the French luxury designer, Princess Charlene's choice of footwear was the £550 'Kick' suede, mesh and leather sneakers also by Chloé.

Princess Charlene goes against the grain with unexpected footwear

While there's no official protocol dictating footwear for royals, you'll often spot the likes of Princess Charlene, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh in heels for public events.

Why? Heels have long been linked to looking stylish and elegant, attributes that align with the royal aesthetic. Additionally, they can convey confidence and authority, qualities favoured by senior working royals.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco typically oozes elegance in feminine fits and heels

Pairing trainers with a suit is a surprisingly directional change for Princess Charlene, considering flats would typically be reserved for sportswear or occasions that call for casual dressing, such as jeans.

This isn't the first time Charlene has shown off her athletic side since leaving behind her professional swimming career and marrying Prince Albert.

At the 25th 'No Finish Line' race in November 2024, royal fans were surprised to see the royal dressed in an athletic tracksuit. Stepping out to support the charity race, where every kilometre completed is converted into a donation to benefit disadvantaged or sick children, the royal got into the athletic spirit.

Princess Charlene slipped into fitted black tracksuit bottoms, black chunky trainers and a simple white T-shirt. She layered with the charity's emblematic red zip-up jacket.