Princess Charlene reverts to sporty pre-royal life in ultra-casual fitted sweatpants

Even dressed down, royal ladies such as Princess Charlene tend to put us to shame with their elegant jeans and luxurious jumpers.

However, none tend to keep it as casual as the Monegasque royal did on her latest outing with Prince Albert. The couple took part in Road Safety Day, which was described on the royals' official Instagram account as "a day of awareness and sport for the whole family" – something Charlene took very literally.

The former Olympic swimmer embraced her sporty background as she was pictured riding a bike in between chatting with attendees. Dressed for the occasion, Charlene slipped into a pair of black sweatpants with elasticated ankles and a matching roll-neck jumper.

She completed her outfit with grey trainers and a red gilet sporting the emblem of the Princess Charlene Foundation, which organised the event. Adding a touch of glamour to one of her most low-key outfits to date, Charlene swept her blonde hair into a low updo and wore bright red lipstick alongside oversized sunglasses – the perfect balance between sporty and chic.

Explaining the event, which promoted safer and more sustainable mobility, the caption read in part: "Organized by the Princess Charlene Foundation, this event dedicated to road safety on bicycles and the promotion of soft mobility was held on the Esplanade of Larvotto beach.

"Throughout the day, many free activities allowed visitors to learn about and learn good cycling practices: an awareness village; a pump track, offering enthusiasts a space to learn and improve their cycling skills; a road safety circuit, designed to allow young cyclists to improve their reflexes and their mastery of cycling in real conditions; the Monabike challenge, a sporting challenge aimed at encouraging the use of cycling in urban areas.

"Starting at 9:45 a.m., six teams made up of personalities and representatives of Monegasque institutions set off on a bicycle relay across the Principality, travelling the streets for eight hours. Each kilometre travelled helped raise public awareness of the importance of more responsible and safer mobility."

Charlene's sporty moments

This isn't the first time Charlene has shown off her athletic side since leaving behind her professional swimming career and marrying Prince Albert.

She seemed to have recycled her black tracksuit trousers from November 2024, when she wore them alongside black chunky trainers, a simple white T-shirt and a red zip-up jacket for the 25th 'No Finish Line' charity race.

While Charlene was all smiles on both occasions, she previously admitted that she hasn't been able to keep up her fitness routine amid her busy life juggling royal duties and her two children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

She told Gala magazine: "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before.

"I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."