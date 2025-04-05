Duchess Sophie looks radiant in waist-cinching dress – with majorly flirty detail

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a vision in a butter yellow dress when she visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh.

Duchess Sophie, 60, was perfectly on trend in the season of the colour, rewearing her Beulah London dress with fluted sleeves, a fitted waistline and a modest round neck.

WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh's most iconic fashion moments - ever

The visit to the research lab, founded by Race Against Dementia, was a special one for the royal since she is Royal Patron of the charity.

She teamed her 'Yahvi' dress with its gorgeous, flirty sleeves with a pair of sparkly drop earrings and her favourite snakeskin print wedges from L.K. Bennett.

The choice of shoes proved divisive among royal fans, however, who called upon Sophie to retire them from her rotation.

© The Royal Family The Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing in a yellow dress with flirty sleeves

"Words cannot express how much I loathe those shoes," one royal fan shared, while another questioned why royal ladies are so attached to their block wedges.

"Ladies please burn the wedges! In leisure and holidays like but not in business," they wrote.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s royal outing

© The Royal Family The royal was visiting a Race Against Dementia research labratory in Scotland

News of Sophie's visit was first shared by the official Royal Family Instagram account alongside a series of commemorative photographs from the occasion.

The post read: "The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh, founded by Race Against Dementia."@RacingDementia was founded by Formula 1 driver, Sir Jackie Stewart, following the dementia diagnosis of his wife Helen.

"The charity funds early-career researchers to drive progress towards a cure for dementia."As Royal Patron of the charity, The Duchess met researchers and had the opportunity to witness their groundbreaking work in action."

© The Royal Family The visit to the research lab was a special one for the royal since she is Royal Patron of the charity

The visit saw the royal meet with scientists at the laboratory and highlighted the collaboration between medical researchers and technology experts in advancing dementia research.

Sophie also spoke with Dr Claire Durrant and her team, who are investigating the causes and consequences of synapse loss in Alzheimer's disease.

Duchess Sophie's busy schedule

© UK Press via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh has had a busy few weeks

The royal has stacked up a number of engagements over the last few weeks. She is fresh from a trip to Brussels, where she participated in an NGO roundtable discussion on tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The harrowing discussion was hosted by the UK Mission to the EU and the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Children’s Rights.

Sophie, who is patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK, addressed senior European politicians with her keynote speech.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

This week, Prince Edward's wife also issued a statement to commemorate World Autism Acceptance Month, as royal patron of the National Autistic Society.

In a video shared to the charity's official Instagram account, the royal thanked the public for their support while warning that more needs to be done to raise awareness and "increase acceptance" of autism.