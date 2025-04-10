Queen Rania looks younger than ever in waist-cinching belted dress

Queen Rania of Jordan looked perfectly polished as she met with Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonia, on Wednesday.

Giorgia welcomed the Jordanian royal in Rome at Villa Doria Pamphili, where the pair discussed the current humanitarian situation in Gaza.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania paid a visit to Rome on Wednesday

Rania thanked the Prime Minister for Italy's humanitarian support and its provision of aid to Gaza's population.

Emphasizing the strong ties between both countries, Rania and Meloni discussed the importance of projects in education and child and family protection in Jordan, which are supported by the Italian Development Cooperation.

© Royal Hashemite Court The mother-of-four looked so elegant in a plum midi dress

For the important outing, Rania, 54, looked radiant in a rich plum-hued midi dress complete with long sleeves, ruched detailing around the waist and a slender leather belt. She slipped on a pair of glossy cherry-red heels with a trio of straps and carried a quilted handbag in the same merlot hue.

Exuding elegance, the mother-of-four wore her sunkissed brunette locks in a bouncy blow-dry and highlighted her features with a sweep of rosy blush and a slick of peony pink lipstick. She accentuated her eyes with smokey eyeshadow and ramped up her look with lash-lengthening mascara.

© Getty Images The pair met at Villa Doria in the Italian capital

Giorgia, meanwhile, donned a white power suit complete comprised of cigarette trousers and a chic jacket with bold floral embroidery running down the sleeves. She wore her blonde tresses in a poker-straight style and ramped up her beauty look with a punchy red lip.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Jordanian royal met with Italy's Prime Minister

Charles and Camilla's Italy state visit

Rania's visit coincided with King Charles and Queen Camilla's four-day state visit to Italy. During their tour, the British royals carried out several engagements in Rome and beyond, including a glittering black-tie state banquet, a visit to the Colosseum and a trip to Emilia-Romagna.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla arrived in Rome on Monday

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the pair held a private audience with the Pope in the Vatican. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Their Majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them for a private meeting and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person."

HELLO! understands that the meeting was only confirmed on Wednesday morning due to the Pope's health and that the Holy Father extended the offer of a private audience to the postponement of their scheduled meeting.

It's also understood that the meeting lasted for 20 minutes and took place following the visit to the Italian Parliament and that gifts were exchanged, while the Pope took the opportunity to wish the pair a happy anniversary.

