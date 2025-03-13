Queen Rania is radiant in seriously luxurious $770 ensemble - and killer velvet heels

Queen Rania of Jordan looked absolutely dazzling at an Iftar banquet hosted for the Jordanian youth on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, King Abdullah II of Jordan's incredibly fashionable wife penned a celebratory message. She wrote: "An Iftar filled with big dreams and ideas! Every time I meet with our nation's youth, I learn something new."

© Instagram / @queenrania Queen Rania looked incredible in a maxi dress and abaya from Lebanese brand Sarah's Bag

The Queen, 54, stunned in an incredibly elegant pairing from Lebanese fashion house Sarah's Bag.

Her bold $275 maxi dress, complete with both geometric and floral patterns in striking red, black and gold, hung with a classy yet relaxed loose silhouette.

Over the dress, she wore an exquisite $495 abaya in a rich burnt orange colour with a graceful straight silhouette. It also featured intricately detailed palm tree and celestial motifs with pearls along the sleeves, completing the refined look.

To round her distinguished ensemble, Queen Rania also brought out a £376 'baguette' bag in camel from French luxury leather brand Nodie's and a pair of £595 'Lorenzo 105' pumps in camel from British footwear brand Jennifer Chamandi.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania completed the ensemble with a brand new bag and a luxurious pair of heels

Queen Rania's Iftar for the youth

Queen Rania hosted an Iftar banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday for a group of young Jordanian people, including volunteers, journalists, artists and entrepreneurs.

In an address to them, she said: "It makes me happy to see you getting to know each other and exchanging ideas that help serve our community."

She continued: "This is especially important in light of technology's growing influence over our relationships and the way we communicate with each other."

Emphasising the importance of embracing technological advancements without losing sight of crucial values, she added: "It has never been easier to create and share content that spreads divisiveness and hatred, while eroding our capacity for empathy and compassion.

"What sets us apart is how well we treat each other," Queen Rania noted, "even as we strive for change and advancement, we continue to hold on to our longstanding principles."

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania addressed the Jordanian youth at the Iftar banquet

Reflecting on the opportunity that Ramadan provides to consider self-improvement, she concluded: "His Majesty and I have always been inspired by future generations to keep moving forward. Your hard work and innovative thinking are a great source of optimism for us."