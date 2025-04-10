Princess Anne's off-duty baseball cap proves she's a style chameleon

Princess Anne, 74, is well-known for her bouffant hairstyle and elegant tailored outfits, but The Princess Royal has had quite the back catalogue of fashion looks.

From rocking a mini dress aged 18 to wowing in a Barbie-hued silk blouse, the archives are full of Anne's bold style choices, but on one occasion in 1997 her choice was much more casual.

Anne looked very trendy in her hat

During The Gatcombe Horse Trials, Anne stepped out in jeans, a white sweatshirt and an emerald green baseball cap. Teaming the cap with dark aviator sunglasses, Anne's off-duty look was seriously cool.

Anne's daughter Zara was also at the event on the same day and the 16-year-old was seen swigging from a bottle as she explored the fields in a green bomber jacket, relaxed jeans and a yellow polo shirt. The royal had her blonde hair chopped into a short style at the time.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The royal looked casual as she enjoyed the day

We love seeing members of the royal family in casual looks, so much so we've trawled the archives to see Queen Camilla walking the dog in a raincoat, Meghan Markle in a polo T-shirt and Princess Diana in a baseball cap.

Zara Tindall (then Phillips) sported a casual look too

Anne's hair

We alluded to the royal's signature hairstyle style, and we're not used to seeing her wear her hair down. In a throwback photo in 1998, Anne was photographed at Gleneagles Estate in Scotland wearing a kilt, jumper and knee-high socks. Her long locks were half clipped back and she looked so different from her usual style.

Anne's hair made headlines when actress Erin Doherty revealed the process of recreating the look when appearing in The Crown often took upwards of three hours.

© Getty Images Anne's hair has become an iconic look

The Princess Royal even spoke out on the comments during the documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, saying: "Actually I read an article the other day about the, I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

© Photo: Netflix Erin Doherty in The Crown

Anne's fashion advice

During a chat with HELLO! Zara Tindall revealed the important advice she was given by her mother that's informed her wardrobe purchases.

"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," Zara shared.

Speaking about her own sense of style, she went on to stay: "I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."

© Photo: Getty Images Anne has given her daughter style advice

During an ITV appearance, Zara's brother Peter revealed that Anne takes on grandparenting duties at the weekend with Peter's two children and Zara and Mike's three children often being dropped off for Sunday lunch.

"She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them around for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks. Doing all the things that we would do as kids."

Zara added: "We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say, 'We'll pick them up later, bye."