Princess Anne returns to London home for immaculate appearance - and sparks unexpected reaction

Princess Anne looked poised and elegant in an emerald-hued coat dress to host The 40th Annual Butler Trust Awards at St James's Palace this week.

The Princess Royal, 74, slipped into the silhouette-skimming garment, layering with a printed silk scarf and several striking jewels to elevate her ensemble. One of the most striking components of her look was the addition of a gold and diamond brooch, shaped like a knotted ribbon.

According to The Court Jeweller, the accessory has actually been in Anne's jewellery box since at least 1969 and the Princess has worn it for several notable occasions over the years – including for her 70th birthday portraits in 2020.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne wore a gold ribbon brooch she's had in her personal jewellery collection for five decades

In photographs shared by the Royal Family's official Instagram account, it wasn't just Princess Anne's immaculate appearance that caught the attention of fans. "The 40th Annual Butler Trust Awards hosted today by The Princess Royal at St James’s Palace had a surprise guest - The King!" read the caption.

Princess Anne and King Charles' unbreakable bond

Amid His Majesty's surprise for his younger sister, royal fans couldn't help but chime in on their close relationship as they exchanged smiles. "There's always such a joyous rapport between the King and Princess Royal - it’s beautiful to see how much they enjoy each other’s company," commented one fan, as another agreed: "HRH looks so proud of her big brother."

© Alamy Stock Photo The King surprised his sister, Princess Anne, at the Butler Trust Awards

"Just a brother and his sister having a laugh together. It is so lovely to see pictures of them like this," added a third fan, while a fourth commented: "They have a beautiful relationship. She is a truly devoted and protective sister. A fabulous lady."

Princess Anne's unwavering loyalty to The Crown - and her brother - has been unrivalled over the last year in light of the King's diagnosis with cancer. At the start of 2024, Anne increased her workload of royal engagements dramatically to support her family amid a turbulent start to the year - and it seems her drive to work hasn't dimmed as King Charles continues his treatment this year.

© Instagram / @theroyalfamily King Charles and Princess Anne share a close relationship

The Princess Royal has been Patron of The Butler Trust since its creation in 1985 and champions their work in promoting excellence in UK prisons, probation and youth justice.

