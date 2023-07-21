Princess Anne's mini dress in unexpected royal fashion moment will leave you speechless

Princess Anne is often lauded by royal watchers for her impeccable determination and for her fabulous sense of style, so it's no surprise just how chic the Princess Royal looked when she stepped out in the mini dress of dreams.

The dazzling piece was worn by Anne during the 1970s when she paid a visit Down Under to Sydney University just weeks before her 19th birthday. Anne was every inch the royal It-girl in the fashionable number which featured long billowing sleeves and was adorned with small polka dots and a square pattern.

© Fairfax Media Archives The Princess' sartorial display was so chic

If there's one thing we know about the equestrian it's that she doesn't do things by halves which couldn't have been more true in this particular sartorial display where the accessories did all the talking.

Not only did the playful dress feature a matching neck scarf, but Anne also teamed the impeccable garment with a slew of white accessories including small ivory gloves, heeled loafers embellished with a buckle on top, and a matching wide-brimmed hat. The stylish hat was adorned with what only can be assumed to be a colourful ribbon around the base and was tied dramatically into a bow at the back of her head.

© Fairfax Media Archives The equestrian's look was so daring

The Princess simply oozed glamour in the photos documenting the overseas visit. She was captured walking down a set of steps at the University after attending a luncheon with members of the Sydney University Women's Union.

Anne was no stranger to a daring hemline in her teenage years. In the 60s, she rocked the most impeccable orange and white ensemble when she stepped out to meet troops in Germany back in 1969.

© Getty Princess Anne meets troops in Germany in 1969

This time, the Princess swapped her classic ivory accessories for a chic ivory-toned coat dress. Never shy of a daring headpiece, Anne upped the ante and opted for a tangerine orange hat embellished with an oversized white buckle. She slipped into a pair of black-heeled loafers and tied the royal ensemble together with a black handbag.

Royal style etiquette rules that hemlines should be of modest length, and as her royal status increased with time there is a clear lengthening in the Princess's hem length.

Keep scrolling to see more of Princess Anne's almost rule-defying fashion moments…

© Getty Princess Anne wears a full length evening gown to attend a night at the theatre in the 1980s

© Getty Princess Anne and King Constantine of Greece sighting circa 1980's in London, England.