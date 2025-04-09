Zara Tindall's 90s bodycon dress may just be the most daring royal outfit - ever

Zara Tindall is known for her incredible sense of style. We adore her elite dresses and separates in the most stunning shades. The mother-of-three loves equestrian looks too, from tweed jackets in the autumn and military coats in the winter.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall's sense of style is adored by so many

However, the blonde royal didn't always dress like this. When she was known as Zara Phillips back in 2004, her fashion sense was what many would describe as pretty daring. We loved this look the royal wore back in 2004, when she wowed fashion fans at a Bond Street store opening.

Asprey - a brand that Zara wears today - had a star-studded store reopening and the blonde beauty wore a bright red, ultra-tight body-conscious style, which had a sassy split at the front, revealing her pair of killer legs.It looked like Peter Phillips's sister had perhaps come back from a sun-soaked holiday, as she looked golden brown and her hair looked blonder and sunnier than ever.

© UK Press via Getty Images, Getty Zara Tindall looked incredible in 2004, wearing a red body con dress

Zara accessorised with black peep-toe heels, a black two-tone bag, and delicate ruby drop earrings. Sublime!

Royals don't tend to wear tight clothes - the body-conscious cut is normally a no-go, particularly for formal occasions. But it looks like Zara was off-duty at this point.

Who is Zara Tindall's stylist?

The lady behind Zara's incredible fashion looks is Annie Miall - an Australian stylist who has transformed the horse-mad royal since taking on her wardrobe.

© UK Press via Getty Images Annie Miall dresses Zara Tindall for public events

Since teaming up with Annie, Zara has been seen in the finest of labels, selected by the lovely Annie, who subtly documents her client's outfits on Instagram. The royal has dresses from Emilia Wickstead, Zimmermann and Scanlan Theodore, but also showcases UK brands like Laura Green, Fairfax and Favor and of course, ME+EM.New for 2025, Zara has a new role as an official ambassador for luxury fashion brand Fairfax & Favor.

Zara gave HELLO readers sound advice for dressing for the races

In an exclusive interview and shoot with HELLO!, the royal gave the readers the best tip when dressing for the races. Zara explained it's always best to "choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. "