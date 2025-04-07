Duchess Sophie quietly carries the trendiest Prada bag of 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked incredible last month, as she headed to her namesake, Edinburgh, where the wife of Prince Edward visited a dementia research laboratory.

Looking beautiful, the 60-year-old re-wore one of her favourite - and most well-known - dresses by Beulah London, which had fluted sleeves, a fitted waistline, and a modest round neck.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh, subtly carrying her Prada bag.

Accessorisng to perfection, she added sparkly drop earrings and her favourite snakeskin print wedges from L.K. Bennett. But her Prada bag was quietly hidden and it's a beauty!

Sophie, 60, carried the brand's 'Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon bag' in 'Brandy' and it's one of the label's most popular styles for 2025.

© Prada Sophie carried the Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon bag

The website says of the modern piece of arm candy: "Inspired by the iconic mini hobo bag, the Prada Re-Edition 2005 shoulder bag is made of Re-Nylon: a regenerated nylon yarn (ECONYL®)produced from recycled, purified plastic trash collected in the ocean, fishing nets and textile waste fibers. This versatile bag with Saffiano leather trim comes with a detachable pouch attached to the shoulder strap."

We love the sustainable element of it and the fact it has a durable, almost casual look.

The Duchess wears Prada

On Easter Sunday 2024, as she stepped out with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh at the Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Sophie wore a deep purple, Prada cropped coat dress adorned with gold buttons.

She slipped into towering cream heels and displayed her penchant for fancy millinery with a cream beret perched atop her blonde waves.

© Getty Duchess Sophie rocking her purple Prada coat

It wasn't the first time Duchess Sophie had worn her fabulous Prada coat - she also donned it in 2014, proving how timeless fashion can be worn in many years to come.

Harper Beckham's Prada bags

Mother-of-two Sophie isnt alone with her penchant for Prada bags. Many celebrities love this style of bag, including Victoria Beckham's daughter, Harper!

The 13-year-old has two bags very similar to Sophie's. At her big brother Romeo's 22nd birthday party celebrations, the teenagers' 90s style bag was spotted by Beckham fans in the background of a social media snap. Harper had the 'Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag' by Prada, which cost £950.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Harper at Romeo's birthday bash, with her Prada bag

On a trip to the Prada cafe in Harrods, London, Harper carried a bedazzled version of the bag.

© Instagram Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers, and her sparkly Prada bag

Her super sparkly purple number screamed Y2K style and was very apt for a visit to the designer eatery.