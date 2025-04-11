Duchess Sophie steps in for King Charles as he rests up after four-day royal tour - new photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped in for King Charles on Friday to inspect the troops during a visit to Sandhurst.
Sophie, 60, attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy. Royals usually attended one ine very three Sovereign parades at the army base, which happen three times a year.
It comes as no surprise that the Duchess looked simply ravishing for the occasion slipping into an elegant cornflower blue coat dress that featured a sharp collar and thin waist-cinching belt.
Sandhurst and the royal family
Sandhurst has a special place in the royal family's heart as it's where both Prince William and Prince Harry carried out their military training.
In Septemeber, Princess Alexandra's grandson, Alexander Ogilvy started his military career and followed in the footsteps of his royal relatives.
The military training base plays a special role for Prince William because his passing out in 2006 was one of the first major royal events that the Princess of Wales attended before their marriage in 2011.
The then royal girlfriend was joined by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as she watched the Prince's graduation ceremony.
In 2023, King Charles referred to William and Harry's time at Sandhurst when he inspected the troops at the military parade.
In a speech he gave to the servicemen, he said: "Speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."
Charles joked: "Having attended – and survived! – two of the other Military Academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training.
"I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion – even the self-doubt – but, despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humour that you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you."