Duchess Sophie steps in for King Charles as he rests up after four-day royal tour - new photos
The King and Queen are currently on a state visit in Italy 

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
36 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped in for King Charles on Friday to inspect the troops during a visit to Sandhurst. 

Sophie, 60, attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy. Royals usually attended one ine very three Sovereign parades at the army base, which happen three times a year. 

It comes as no surprise that the Duchess looked simply ravishing for the occasion slipping into an elegant cornflower blue coat dress that featured a sharp collar and thin waist-cinching belt. 

She paired the piece with a matching blue fascinator and crocodile clutch bag in the same hue. 

As for her makeup, the Duchess opted for a natural visage, fluttery lashes and light pink lipgloss. 

It is thought that Sophie's attendance at the event could be in honour of the all-female Banner Party.

Friday's visit is third time the Duchess has attended the military parade having previously attended in 2013 and 2019.

King Charles was unable to attend the event due to being on a state visit to Italy with the Queen. 


HELLO! understands King Charles and Queen Camilla flew straight to Scotland from Ravenna, and are celebrating their anniversary in private at Birkhall.

Sandhurst and the royal family

Sandhurst has a special place in the royal family's heart as it's where both Prince William and Prince Harry carried out their military training. 

In Septemeber, Princess Alexandra's grandson, Alexander Ogilvy started his military career and followed in the footsteps of his royal relatives. 

Alexander Ogilvy started his military training at Sandhurst in September

The military training base plays a special role for Prince William because his passing out in 2006 was one of the first major royal events that the Princess of Wales attended before their marriage in 2011. 

The then royal girlfriend was joined by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as she watched the Prince's graduation ceremony.

Princess Kate watching Prince William's passing out in 2006

In 2023, King Charles referred to William and Harry's time at Sandhurst when he inspected the troops at the military parade.

In a speech he gave to the servicemen, he said: "Speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."

King Charles inspecting the troops in 2023

Charles joked: "Having attended – and survived! – two of the other Military Academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training.  

"I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion – even the self-doubt – but, despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humour that you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you."

