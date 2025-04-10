Princess Charlene's daughter Princess Gabriella, 10, copies royal mum in identical tweed look 

The Monaco royals were out in full force on Wednesday as they paid a visit to Matignon in France during their tour of les Côtes-d'Armor.

It was a family affair for Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene, with the pair stepping out alongside their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. For the Spring outing, former Olympic swimmer Charlene rocked an oversized check blazer in chocolate brown, which she paired with matching suit trousers and a simple black roll-neck top.

© Getty Images Charlene and Gabriella had a sweet twinning moment in Brittany

Looking radiant and polished, the Monegasque royal rounded off her look with a glowy base, peachy blush and creamy pink lipstick. For added sparkle, she adorned her ears with a pair of gobstopper diamond earrings.

Echoing her mother's tailored look, Gabriella also opted for a chic neutral look in the form of a smart tweed coat flecked with caramel and brown threads. Her garment featured a luxurious espresso velvet collar and a trio of pockets.

© Getty Images Charlene and Albert were joined by their twins Jacques and Gabriella

For an added dose of déjà vu, Gabriella, aged ten, paired her coat with a long-sleeved black top complete with a high neckline. The royal fashionista wore her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with a pair of simple stud earrings.

Albert looked smart in a navy suit and a blue tie, while Prince Jacques, also 10, wore a dark suit and polka dot tie.

© Getty Images The Monaco royals unveiled a plaque marking their visit on Wednesday

During their visit, Charlene and Albert joined forces to unveil a commemorative plaque marking their visit to the town. They were accompanied by Mayor Jean-René Carfantan and Hervé Berville, Ancien Secrétaire D’état.

Charlene's bond with her children

© Getty Images Albert and Charlene tied the knot in 2011

While the Monaco royals are incredibly private about their lives away from the spotlight, Charlene has occasionally opened up about motherhood.

In conversation with Gala magazine in 2024, Princess Charlene admitted: "Yes, it’s definitely difficult to find time to spend alone time with them, but it's so important when you’re parents to twins.

© Getty Images Charlene and Albert welcomed their twins in 2014

"The conversations I have with Jacques are so different to the ones I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with each of them. Gabriella is very curious. She’s very intrigued by the world around her and life in general. She asks a lot of questions and needs a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and more of an observer. More reserved, he’s naturally very calm."

Charlene has also spoken about her daughter's growing interest in fashion. During a chat with Monaco-Matin in 2022, the mother-of-two said: "Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair, and even trying on my lipsticks.

"Gabriella has her own style, and I like to encourage that individuality."

