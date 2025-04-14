Zara Tindall just made this 'striking' one-shoulder dress zoom off the shelves

Zara Tindall is having the best time at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The mother-of-three has been enjoying the iconic Formula 1 event and has worn two stunning outfits, one of which has sold out since she wore it.

The daughter of the Princess Royal donned ME+EM's 'Cheesecloth Shirred One Shoulder Maxi Dress in Black', £75/ $122.50 which is a new item in Zara's wardrobe.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Zara looked incredible in her one-shoulder dress at F1 Grand Prix Bahrain

The stunning item went in to the brand's mid-season sale and has since sold out in almost all sizes after the royal was spotted in it. Perhaps we should call it the 'Zara Effect'?

'Cheesecloth Shirred One Shoulder Maxi Dress', £75, ME+EM

The website says of the style, which features a super flattering asymmetrical neckline, "With a striking one-shoulder cut and long, tiered skirt, this iron-free cheesecloth dress is a versatile essential for your warm-weather wardrobe and holiday-suitcase hero."

One shoulder dresses are flattering on all body shapes as they offer a modern, contemporary finish to essentially a high neckline. They streamline the shoulders, giving a balanced silhouette.

Zara added a cross-body bag by Aspinal London and fancy, brown-toned sunnies. She wore her blonde hair sleek and straight, and relaxed makeup completed her look.

Alongside Zara was her brother, Peter Phillips, and his lovely girlfriend, Harriet Sperling. NHS nurse Harriet was seen chatting to Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, and their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Harriet can just be seen behind Peter Phillips

Harriet was seen beside her beau wearing a light-blue, short-sleeved jumpsuit, also by ME+EM. Her style is known as the 'Cheesecloth Frill Detail Crop Jumpsuit + Belt', £175 / $285.

'Cheesecloth Frill Detail Crop Jumpsuit + Belt', ME+EM

All sizes are currently in stock, and it also comes in a vibrant orange.

Princess Kate's ME+EM famous dress

Kate famously wore a pink ME+EM dress back in 2021, when she met Mila Sneddon.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore her ME+EM dress during a special meeting with young cancer patient Mila Sneddon

Kate and Mia famously first spoke back in the autumn of 2020 over a Zoom call. The Princess called the little girl, who had been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer, after choosing a moving photo of Mila taken during the pandemic to include in her book, Hold Still. During the call, Mila asked Kate if she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet. And the Princess kept her word.

Kate wore a beautiful bubblegum pink ME+EM dress as the pair met face-to-face at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in May 2021. And Mia's face lit up when she saw her wish had been granted. So adorable.