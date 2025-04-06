Zara Tindall is crowned the best dressed at Aintree 2025 in new silk outfit

Saturday was a beautiful day for the Grand National! The famous race, which is held at Aintree, was frequented by horseracing fans, all dressed to impress in their finery as they watched the action unfold.

Standing quietly amongst the guests was the fabulous Zara Tindall. In a picture that was shared on the hospitality account, 'The Green Room Experience' on Instagram, Zara can be seen looking as beautiful and stylish as always, rocking a new outfit.

© @thegreenroomexperience Zara Tindall looked incredible at Aintree in her silk outfit

Looking charming in silk, the 43-year-old sported a slinky, pussy-bow blouse by Lily Silk.

She added a matching hat in the same cerulean blue by one of her favorite hat designers, Camilla Rose Millinery.

She teamed the look with a pinstripe trousers suit, by royal-favourite label, Veronica Beard. How chic?

Is there a dress code at Aintree?

The official website for the event states: "There’s no official dress code at The Grand National.

© Getty Zara wore her suit by Veronica Beard she wore at the Cheltenham Racecourse in January

We encourage you to come dressed to feel your best! Aintree is a spectacle of colour for all three days of the festival, with many using their trip as an opportunity to showcase their favorite race-day looks".

Zara at Cheltenham 2025

The Cheltenham Festival took place last month, and royal power couple, Zara, and her former England rugby legend husband Mike graced the event, showcasing elite spectator fashion as ever.

© James Whatling Zara Tindall at the first day of Cheltenham Festival 2025

Donning a variety of great outfits at the Gloucestershire racecourse, the pair appeared totally in sync. On day one, Zara proved this point, by sporting a sleek, navy, double-breasted coat, which she teamed with eye-popping mustard yellow accessories. Mike matched her, also rocking a navy suit, which he finished with a yellow printed tie.

© Getty / Shutterstock Mike and Zara Tindall at Cheltenham Festival Day one

As always, the royal's look was put togther by her trusted stylist, Annie Miall. We especially loved her pie-crust blouse, ( a favourite of the late Princess Diana) and of course, her optical illusion hat.

Her mustard-yellow beret-style hat was adorned with a structured rippling rippon.

© Getty We loved Zara's hat

The fascinator was perched atop Zara's icy blonde hair, which she swept into a super sleek low bun. Completing her look, the royal stayed warm with a pair of leather gloves - an essential Cheltenham accessory that royalty is rarely seen without.