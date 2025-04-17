Queen Maxima just revamped her wedding outfit – with leather

Queen Maxima never fails to look phenomenal and on Tuesday, the Dutch royal looked phenomenal in a stunning rewear moment.

The occasion? The Welcome Ceremony of the Omani State Visit. The queen donned a sensational white fitted jacket she originally wore to the Wedding of Prince Friso and Princess Mabel in April 2004 with a figure-flattering black midi dress.

She paired the number with a classic pair of Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito’ 105 Pumps in Black Leather. Maxima also added a chic black oversized hat and black leather gloves perfectly pulling her look together.

© WireImage The Dutch Queen looked glorious in the fabulous jacket

It's safe to say the glorious look went down a treat with fans of the royal. One penned on Instagram: "Beautiful Maxima, lovely outfit, lovely hairdo, perfection."

Meanwhile, a second added: "How cute is she. A true queen. She has beauty, wealth, intelligence, but she keeps her feet on the ground." A third added: "She looks fabulous! Love this look on her."

Whilst the Dutch royal knows how to ooze royal glamour on official engagements, behind the scenes she knows how to let her hair down.

© WireImage The royal paired the jacket with leather heels and black gloves

Last week, in a candid video on Instagram, Maxima was filmed singing her heart out with Dutch music artist Trijntje Oosterhuis.

In true Maxima fashion, she looked simply stunning but ripped up the rule book when it came to royal fashion and slipped on a slinky Elie Saab midi skirt made of tweed and silk with eye-catching sequin appliques that caught the light.

Adding an extra va va voom to her night out ensemble, Maxima added a pair of Garavani patent leather slingback pumps with gold detailing.

The queen completed her look with a satin cami top with spaghetti straps, which left her shoulders exposed, something royal ladies tend to avoid.

"QUEENS QUEENS. How many Queens can there be in ONE room!! Strong together, connected, the power of singing together is great, loving and healing! Máxima in her pure full glory among us!

"That's why we love our Queen and our Queen loves her soul Queens. Empower each other to the fullest, feeling grateful," wrote Trijntje, causing fans to coin Maxima "the coolest queen of all time."