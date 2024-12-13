Queen Maxima dazzles in festive silk dress and killer heels

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands ushered in the festive period in a striking scarlet silk dress as she visited the Mauritshuis museum alongside her husband King-Willem Alexander.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands stunned in a scarlet garment alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands

The Dutch royal donned a daring oversized coat dress which featured wide-cut sleeves and an invisible fastening. The garment was cut elegantly just below the knee, while wine-coloured feathers that lined the neckline of her dress beneath peeked through. Maxima paired her bold look with a matching wide brimmed hat, which hid her blonde tresses, and burgundy pointed-toe court heels.

The mother-of-three accessorised her festive outfit with a pair of garnet and diamond tassel earrings and a £50 gold-clasped clutch from Zara. Maxima ensured her makeup was equally as glamorous as she smudged some dark berry eye shadow over her lids and added shimmering bronzer to her cheeks. The smokey eye was completed with a rouge-stained lip.

Maxima posed in front of an embellished Christmas tree with her husband and the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebel de Sousa, who was completing a two-day state visit to the Netherlands.

© Getty Images King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attended the government lunch for President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal hosted by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the Mauritshuis Museum

King-Willem Alexander appeared equally sophisticated in a pinstripe navy suit layered over a white crisp shirt and baby blue tie. Maxima's husband completed his look with a white pocket square.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima removed her coat to reveal an elegant dress adorned with feathers

Ahead of the government lunch, Maxima removed her luscious coat dress to reveal a paisley-patterned dress adorned with red fur trimmings on the round neckline. The royal couple enjoyed listening to a short speech delivered by the President and toasted to the occasion.

Most recently, the Dutch royal looked sensational as she hosted President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal for a state banquet at the Royal Palace on Tuesday evening.

© Getty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attended the state banquet in honour of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal

Maxima donned the tiara, earrings, and necklace from the enchanting Mellerio Ruby Parure. The heirloom collection was originally a gift from Queen Emma of the Netherlands' husband King Willem III and can be dated back to 1888.

Red is clearly the Argentinian-born royal's colour of the season as she partnered her frosted accessories with a rouge gown from Jantaminiau which featured a boat neckline and a zigzag print across the bodice. The garment was embellished with gold and black embroidery. Maxima completed her regal look with a crimson stained lip and her signature brown smokey eye.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in the sentimental jewels

Princess Amalia also joined her parents for the soiree and opted for a chic violet gown. The glittering number featured draped sleeves that fell to the floor and a plunging neckline. Amalia styled her hair in a low bun with face framing tendrils, while completing her luxurious look with a sparkling tiara.